World Cup 2019 Stats: Match 1, England vs South Africa, Numbers you need to know

M Ashwin Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
Stats
60   //    31 May 2019, 17:53 IST
England v South Africa - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

If we call these two teams (England and South Africa) as the unluckiest teams in the tournament, then it would not be an exaggeration.

England, from where the game of cricket actually originated, have made the finals three times but failed to win the title even once. Currently, they are the number #1 in ODI, playing at home, with one of the best squads that they ever had. This is the best bet for them.

Whenever we talk about South Africa and the World Cup, the moments that come to our memory are 1992 World Cup semifinal against England and South Africa needing an impossible 21 to win off 1 ball after the rain break. Who can forget the 1999 World Cup semifinal against Australia, which ended in tie and Australia went through to the final on superior H2H and misinterpretation of the D/L score during their last league match in 2003 world cup at home.

Here are some interesting stats from the game:

200 - Eoin Morgan played his 200th ODI match for England. However, he has played 223 ODIs which includes 23 ODIs for Ireland.

4 - Jason Roy's fifty was his fourth in a row in ODIs.

3 - It was only the third time that Imran Tahir has opened the bowling for South Africa in an ODI.

1 - This is the first time that a spinner has bowled the first ball in the opening game of the World Cup.

11 - In total there were 11 World Cup debutants in the match. 6 for South Africa (Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwayne Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi) and 5 for England (Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid and Jofra Archer).

4 - Four English batsmen scored fifty plus in their innings. Two South African batsmen crossed fifty in their innings. In total, there were six fifty-plus scores in the match, of which three were by debutants.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket South Africa Cricket Eoin Morgan Jason Roy
