×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019 Stats: Match 7, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Numbers you need to know

M Ashwin Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
13   //    05 Jun 2019, 10:51 IST

Nuwan Pradeep (right) celebrates the fall of a wicket.
Nuwan Pradeep (right) celebrates the fall of a wicket.

The seventh match of the ongoing World Cup 2019 was a keenly contested affair between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka as the Sri Lankan bowlers came together as a unit to clinch a 34-run victory.

Having lost their opening encounters, both teams desperately needed to bounce back to winning ways and with neither teams making a big impression in their opening game, it was only a matter of who would come out on top in the end.

Afghanistan won the important toss and under the overcast conditions, chose to bowl first. The move did not prove to make an impact early on as Sri Lanka were cruising at 144/1 in the mid-way stage until one over from Mohammad Nabi, in which three wickets fell, set the downfall.

Sri Lanka were soon staring down the barrel at 182/8 from 31 overs before rain halted play and post the rain-break, the tailenders could only add a handful of runs as Sri Lanka were soon bundled out for just 201 from 36.5 overs with Kusal Perera's 81-ball 78 the only saving grace.

When Afghanistan began their chase of 187 from 41 overs, it was a modest total by all means. It was very clear that Sri Lanka had to come up with an impressive bowling performance if they had to avoid an upset. Sri Lanka had an experienced bowling attack and in order to boost their self-confidence, they had to defend this total at any cost, against an opposition that was good but did lack experience at this stage.

On the other hand, to achieve this modest target, all Afghanistan needed was a good start and bat deep. They got a good start but their lack of experience was evident when even they started losing wickets. Owing to the sixth-wicket partnership between Najibullah Zadran and skipper Gulbadin Naib, Afghanistan still was in the hunt but once Nuwan Pradeep trapped Naib leg before, it was just a matter of time before Afghanistan's innings folded.

Afghanistan clearly lost on the best opportunity to add points to their tally and Sri Lanka's move to play Nuwan Pradeep ahead of Jeevan Mendis worked as the pacer went on to scalp four wickets and clinched the 'Man of the Match' award.

Yet, there were a few milestones achieved in this game and here is a list of such numbers from this game.

Here are some interesting numbers from the game 

1 – Only one debutant in this match, for Sri Lanka (Nuwan Pradeep).

Advertisement

4/30 – Mohammad Nabi equaled his best bowling figures in ODI.

4/31 – Nuwan Pradeep finished with career-best figures from this game. His previous best in ODI was 4/34.

35 – Number of extras conceded by Afghanistan in a total of 201 runs.

46 - Lasith Malinga's tally of wickets in the World Cup. He went past Javagal Srinath and Zaheer Khan's tally of 44 to become the fifth highest wicket-taker in the World Cup.

325 – Lasith Malinga's tally of wickets in ODI. He overtook Sanath Jayasurya (323) to become the third highest wicket-taker for Sri Lanka in ODIs.


Tags:
CWC Live Score & News Sri Lanka Cricket Afghanistan Cricket Nuwan Pradeep Mohammad Nabi ODI Cricket Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup Team
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Match 7, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head-to-Head Stats & Playing XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan - Match preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 7, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 7, Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka: Today's Predicted Playing 11 and Key Players for Afghanistan 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 7, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Why Afghanistan will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 7, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Why an Afghanistan win will not be an upset
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 34 runs in a low-scoring thriller 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as Nuwan Pradeep stars in Sri Lanka's win over Afghanistan
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Afghanistan Skipper Gulbadin Naib looks forward to the World Cup Match vs Sri Lanka | AFG vs SL | Pre Match Press Conference
RELATED STORY
AFG vs SL Highlights - World Cup 2019 | Match 7
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Yesterday
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Today, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Today, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us