World Cup 2019: Three things India need to do to win against Pakistan

India At The ICC ODI Cricket World Cup

A rivalry more colossal than any other, India vs Pakistan on the cricketing field is more than just a cricket match. To the ardent cricket lovers of the two countries, this an encounter which can’t be lost at any costs, being held in equal reverence to the final of the tournament.

Having faced off against each other six times till date at the prestigious tournament, India have completely dominated this thrilling clash. With a 100% winning record, India have gotten the better of Pakistan in all the previous matches the two countries have played till date on the big stage.

And come Sunday, the effervescent Indian side will be looking to keep their exemplary record against Pakistan intact. On current form and going by the squads of the two teams, India are firm favourites to be in complete control and emerge from this fixture on the greener side of the rub.

We take a look at the three things India need to get right and the periods which they need to win to step out of this face off with the two points.

#1 Not lose Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli in the opening 10 overs

Bangladesh v India - ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final

India’s immense success over the course of the past year has been determined by how the side has batted in their opening 10 overs. They’ve opted for a gameplan which has paid massive dividends to them, seeing off the new ball cautiously before eventually upping the ante after the first powerplay.

With Shikhar Dhawan out though, India’s strategy is massively hampered. The left hand-right hand combination of Dhawan and Rohit Sharma has been broken and in KL Rahul and Rohit we have an opening partnership which has never featured for the Indian setup till date.

On a green surface and a under thick cloud cover, the opening 10 overs become all the more crucial for India. Mohammad Amir will come hot off the blocks, particularly eyeing Rahul whose adversaries against the moving new ball are well documented. He’s known to throw his wicket away against anything that deviates, failing to show the acumen needed to watch out the faster bowlers when he’s been elevated up the order.

With Rahul’s performance an uncertainty, India need to ensure that they don’t lose more than one wicket in the fifth 10 overs. The wicket of either Rohit or Virat Kohli will leave them crumbling, something the side might find difficult to comeback from.

