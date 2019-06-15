×
World Cup 2019: 4 teams expected to qualify for the semi-finals

Jamsheed Dadachanji
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
3.46K   //    15 Jun 2019, 14:04 IST

Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch have led their respective sides well thus far
Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch have led their respective sides well thus far

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is underway in England and Wales, with a number of closely fought contests, lop-sided encounters and the incessant rains adding variety to the tournament.

With four matches washed out in the 19 matches scheduled thus far, most teams will be looking to claim wins in their remaining matches in order to strengthen their claim for the World Cup title.

While England, Australia, and Afghanistan are the only three teams to have played all their games till date, Sri Lanka has had the worst of luck with two of its four matches washed out.

However, amidst the hue and cry of rain hurting the excitement of the tournament, New Zealand and India are the only two teams which have remained unbeaten. As the tournament progresses with some top-notch encounters, each team can be expected to book a spot in the semifinals.

Here, we have a look at the top four teams that are expected to qualify for knockout stages of this World Cup 2019.

#4 New Zealand

New Zealand - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
New Zealand - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Matches played - 4

Won - 3, Loss - 0, No Result - 1.

Total Points - 7

Remaining Group Fixtures - South Africa, West Indies, Pakistan, Australia, England.

The Black Caps have begun their World Cup campaign on a positive note. They are often referred as the 'Dark horse' in the ICC tournaments. After four matches, they are on the top of the points table. The finalists of last edition of the World Cup, the Black Caps have performed quite well till now. Although, it can be said that they are yet to be tested by a quality opposition as they have so far only played Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

However, as the saying goes, well begun is only half done. The Kiwis, who have reached the World Cup semi-finals seven times previously, are expected to carry on their good run and to make it to the Last Four.

Key Performers thus far-

Ross Taylor (130 runs from two innings)

Lockie Ferguson (8 wickets from three matches).


Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Joe Root 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
