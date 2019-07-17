World Cup 2019: Top five emerging cricketers of the tournament

Jofra Archer is one of the emerging cricketers in this World Cup

After the conclusion of the most anticipated tournament in the sport of cricket, it is time to recall some of the brilliant efforts that set the world stage alight in the span of the last 45 days. A World Cup which was expected to produce some high-scoring thrillers from the onset, on the contrary, was a spectacle to some high-quality display of fast bowling in restricting the oppositions to low totals.

The World Cup is, no doubt, a different ball game and the pinnacle in every sport. At such a huge platform, the pressure is bound to take on the individuals, and players who can overcome the occasion are remembered for their efforts. Each performance is closely followed given the whole world takes a note of it and appreciates a winning effort while an awful show is rightly criticized.

As a result, it is the best opportunity for any player to showcase his mettle at the big stage. With a plethora of individual brilliance that lit up the tournament in England, it is worthy to take a look back at some young individuals who raise their game for the big stage and stood for their team in the adverse situations.

Some cricketers in this edition came with an experience of 25 or fewer ODI matches, we take a look at 5 of those emerging cricketers who were instrumental in shaping an image for themselves by the end of the tournament.

#5 Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Afridi has grown rather quickly in such a short span

One of the rising stars in the international arena, Shaheen Afridi caught the world's eye after his majestic performance in the Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand in 2018. A tall, lanky left-arm fast bowler is one of the future prospects for Pakistan at the international level. There was quite a debate over Afridi's selection in the squad, however, the youngster was able to put his best foot forward in the limited opportunities available.

Despite starting his World Cup campaign on a disastrous note, the 19-year old made a reasonable comeback in the later stages of the competition. He emerged as the second-highest wicket-taker for the Men in Green with 16 scalps in just five games. In his last outing, at Lord's, Afridi registered figures of 6/35 - the best for any Pakistani bowler in World Cup history.

He might be young but has definitely shown signs of brilliance with his raw pace and the willingness to carry the legacy of left-arm fast bowling in Pakistan.

