World Cup 2019: Top four teams with most individual 150s in ODI cricket

David Warner and Rohit Sharma

Cricket, as people say, is a batsman’s game and limited overs cricket only strengthens that belief. With fielding restrictions in place, batsmen enjoy a lot of freedom and can have full value for their shots. The added restrictions during the overs from 10 to 40, along with the use of two new balls have made conditions more favourable for batsmen in one-dayers. Apart from the early movement, there is not much on offer for the bowlers these days. It has led to a plethora of 300-plus scores in one day cricket.

Teams like England are hammering big scores at will. They have some biggest hitters of the game in their line up like Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, and Ben Stokes. Similarly, India have the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in their line who have a huge appetite for big scores. The Australians have Aaron Finch and David Warner in their repertoire. All of them if set, tend to register big scores.

Here we will take a look at the teams having the most number of individual 150 plus scores in ODI history.

#4 South Africa (15)

AB de Villiers

Hashim Amla leads the charts for South Africa with an amazing four scores of 150 plus in ODI cricket. Amla has the highest score of 159 which he made against Ireland in the 2015 World Cup in Canberra. Quinton De Kock, AB de Villiers, and Herschelle Gibbs all have crossed the 150 run mark twice in one-dayers.

It also includes Gibbs' brilliant knock of 175 that helped South Africa chase a massive score of 435 against Australia in 2006. AB had smashed 176 against Bangladesh in 2017 at Paarl in South Africa. J.P. Duminy, Andrew Hudson, Gary Kirsten, Faf du Plessis, and Dave Callaghan complete the list with one score of 150 plus each in ODI cricket.

