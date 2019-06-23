World Cup 2019: Twitter erupts as West Indies are left heartbroken while New Zealand is on the brink of semifinals

West Indies v New Zealand - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

The match between New Zealand and West Indies was very important in the context of the fight for the top four. The Kiwis proved to be too strong on the day to register a five-run win over the men from the Carribean. This win means that New Zealand has risen to the top of the table while on the other hand, this loss virtually ended West Indies' hopes of qualification.

West Indies were handicapped by the fact that Evin Lewis had suffered a hamstring injury while fielding and didn't come out to open, so chasing 292 was always going to be difficult. Things got even tougher when the Windies lost Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran early in the innings. Chris Gayle and Shimron Hetmyer launched a counter-attack on the Kiwis and put them under pressure. At one stage, they seemed to be running away with the game before Lockie Ferguson took two wickets in two balls.

The West Indian innings collapsed as they lost five wickets for 22 runs, including the crucial wicket of Gayle. Carlos Brathwaite was not in a mood to give up, as he scored an incredible century to take his team on the cusp of victory. The right-hander hit five sixes, and he tried another six when Windies needed six runs to win, but he was caught in the deep by Trent Boult. New Zealand celebrated as the men from the Carribean were left heart-broken.

After inviting New Zealand to bat first, West Indies got off to a dream start as Sheldon Cottrell dismissed both openers in the first over. Kane Williamson stabilized the innings with Ross Taylor as the pair built together a 160-run partnership for the third wicket.

Williamson scored his second century in a row at the 2019 World Cup to put his team in a good position. Cameos from all-rounders James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, and Mitchell Santner took New Zealand's score past 290.

Williamson was the star of New Zealand's win over South Africa, and the right-handed batsman played yet another captain's knock to help the cause of his team. The stylish batsman scored 148 off 154 balls in an innings which included 14 fours and one six.

Let us see how Twitter reacted to this thrilling encounter

Heartbroken for the West Indies and Carlos Brathwaite after that. Deserved the win after that kind of innings. World cup has come alive in the past few games! #CWC19 — Usama Mir (@iamusamamir) June 22, 2019

What a match again! What a day it’s been in #CWC19. First Afghanistan and now West Indies. Brilliant effort by Windies but hard luck. Carlos 🙌 #WIvNZ — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) June 22, 2019

Bishop and Brathwaite. Almost. Almost again.. @irbishi — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 22, 2019

Carlos Brathwaite! What a 100, so near yet so far but an innings to remember for a long long time . World Cup is truly alive now #WIvNZ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 22, 2019

Match Of The World cup🔛🔝

Carlos Brathwaite

You Won Hearts Hero 💙#WIvNZ pic.twitter.com/wnQOyFPq6Z — Engineer_हूँ (@black_snake10) June 22, 2019

Phew.. so many gripping climaxes suddenly.. emphasising that sport remains best consumed live. No number of retrospective online clips could possibly convey the proper drama, and this time the agony, of the Brathwaite story. — AlisonMitchell (@AlisonMitchell) June 22, 2019

Utterly astonishing. That is one of the all-time great World Cup matches and one of the all-time great World Cup innings from Carlos Brathwaite. #CWC19 — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) June 22, 2019

What a thriller - Brathwaite almost pulling it off..heartbreak for WI(& Pak) #NZvWI — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) June 22, 2019

Carlos Brathwaite no matter what is the result but you are absolutely amazing true Champion 🏆.

What a match

What a player

Full entertainer 💥💥💥

I am so lucky to watched this match

Thank you Carlos Brathwaite 🙏

What a game!

Congratulations New Zealand #WIvNZ#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/nJrvAjTypl — Behram Khan Sanzer 🕊 (@behram_sanzer) June 22, 2019

What a stunning innings from Carlos Brathwaite. Nearly pulled off what looked an impossible chase. #WIvNZ — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 22, 2019