World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as Avishka Fernando’s maiden ODI ton trumps Nicholas Pooran’s heroics | West Indies vs Sri Lanka

For the rest of the teams, the match between Sri Lanka and West Indies was a great reliever between a string of nerve-wracking matches, but not for the two teams in question. They had pride at stake when they entered the Riverside Ground today (July 1). With a 23-run victory, Sri Lanka continue to stay alive, at least mathematically, at the World Cup.

Sri Lanka, for a change, built up a good opening partnership of 93 runs. Kusal Perera scored 64 runs in just 51 deliveries. After his dismissal, Kusal Mendis amassed 39 from 41 balls. But the highlight of their innings was youngster Avishka Fernando, who scored his first international ton.

Sri Lanka’s long hunt for a dependable and young batsman might come to an end, with the 21-year-old showing great character and composure. Fernando scored 104 runs from 103 balls. Lahiru Thirimanne’s late blistering knock of unbeaten 45 helped Sri Lanka score 338 runs.

West Indies faltered when they came out to bat. Lasith Malinga was running circles around their batting lineup until Chris Gayle and Shimron Hetmyer decided to show resilience. Yet, their partnership was extremely slow when the situation demanded fireworks.

Nicholas Pooran decided to embark on that mission but lacked a partner. Jason Holder couldn’t capitalize on his start while Carlos Brathwaite’s dismissal was as unlucky as they come. Fabian Allen tried to pull off a miracle but was instead involved in a shambolic run-out. Pooran, who could’ve saved Allen, redeemed himself with a 103-ball 118. He kept his side in the game till the 47th over but finally threw his wicket away to Angelo Mathews.

In a match where veterans Lasith Malinga and Angelo Mathews played vital roles, the star was youngster Avishka Fernando. Sri Lanka desperately needed someone to bank on, and Fernando might be the answer. The Wadduwa-born cricketer’s gritty knock was composed of nine fours and a couple of sixes. From what we have seen today, he seems to be a player to look forward to.

Sixth defeat for the West Indies in #CWC19. Their worst performance in a #CWC edition. In the 2007 edition (at home) and they lost five, but won four. In #CWC2019 they so far could manage just one win!#SLvWI #WIvSL — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 1, 2019

Got to love the West Indies. Even when the target is seemingly beyond reach, they keep going for it. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 1, 2019

561 days since he last bowled in ODI cricket, then Angelo Mathews gets a wicket with his first ball. #CWC19 — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) July 1, 2019

Angelo Mathews is Sri Lanka's Vijay Shankar #SLvWI #CWC19 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) July 1, 2019

Sri Lanka: 21-year old Avishka scored his maiden ODI Century.



West Indies: 23-year old Nicholas scored his maiden ODI Century. — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) July 1, 2019

What a incredible story of Pooran, due to car accident, his career was almost finished in 2015 but came back strongly and now scores a world cup hundred in 2019.



Well done, Pooran. #SLvWI #WIvSL

2015 vs 2019 pic.twitter.com/eiYCcRxTtH — Saad 🇵🇰 (@iSaadAwais22) July 1, 2019

Congratulations to Sri Lanka on the win. Avishka Fernando played beautifully for his century. A really spirited run-chase by the West Indies. The three run outs hurt them badly but a wonderful effort from Pooran and Fabian Allen. #WIvSL — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 1, 2019

Team batting second and actually going for a target of 339 alert 😛#WIvSL #CWC19 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) July 1, 2019

Most Odi 6s In a Calendar year



Abd - 58 (2015)

Gayle - 50 (2019)*

Afridi - 48 (2002)

Rohit - 46 (2017)#WIvSL — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) July 1, 2019

Youngest player to score a century in World Cup:



20y 196d - Paul Stirling v NETH, 2011

21y 76d - Ricky Ponting v WI, 1996

21y 87d - AVISHKA FERNANDO v WI, Today



SL's prev youngest: Lahiru Thirimanne (25y 204d in 2015); the non-striker when Fernando completed 100. #CWC19 #WIvSL — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) July 1, 2019