World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi help Pakistan keep their semi-final hopes alive

Babar Azam

The points table of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 was set in stone until yesterday when hosts England took on Australia. With England’s third defeat, the road to semi-finals opened for a lot of low lying teams, including Pakistan. They further consolidated their hopes by beating second-placed New Zealand by 6 wickets.

Chasing a target of 238, Pakistan found themselves wanting as they lost both of their openers early. While the game was still not out of their grasp, the men in green needed a solid partnership. Mohammad Hafeez and Babar Azam did just that as the duo put up a partnership of 66 runs.

After Hafeez’s dismissal, Azam embarked on his mission with Haris Sohail as his partner. Sohail, who has been in good form recently, was equal to the task, scoring 68 runs from just 76 deliveries. After setting up a base cautiously and steadily, the pair unleashed in the last few overs to secure two points for their team.

New Zealand’s openers disappointed once again. However, unlike the previous games, the duo of Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor failed to bail the Kiwis out. They lost four wickets before amassing 50 runs, with Shaheen Afridi inflicting much of the damages.

After skipper Kane Williamson’s dismissal, even 200 was looking like a far-fetched dream. But James Neesham played one of his most splendid knocks while an in-form Colin de Grandhomme kept the runs flowing. While the latter scored 64, the former was left stranded at 97 as his team reached a respectable total of 237.

Shaheen Afridi was exceptional with the ball while James Neesham played a magnificent knock. But Babar Azam was well and truly the star of the match. Pakistan’s innings needed someone to play the anchor’s role, and the 24-year-old from Lahore did it perfectly. His unbeaten knock of 101 runs took Pakistan over the line without any dreaded hiccups and placed Pakistan in the sixth position on the points table.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Pakistan's win:

Match winning inning from Babar Azam. Brilliant display of talent by Haris Sohail. What a class act he is turning out to be.

Shaheen Afridi bowled with pace & aggression.

Pakistan Zindabad. One step closer to the dream. #PAKvNZ #CWC19 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 26, 2019

pakistan are making this whole thing of being unpredictable totally predictable #NZvPAK #CWC19 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) June 26, 2019

Pakistan fans made it look a real World Cup atmosphere at Edgbaston. The eye catching quality of Harris Sohail; and you’re never going to regret watching another Babar Azam💯 painted. Pakistan Zindabad👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. — ian bishop (@irbishi) June 26, 2019

Hmmmm, England will have to beat NZ in Durham, beat them again in semi & then beat India in final.



Not impossible!



🏆 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 26, 2019

Brilliant batting by Babar Azam and Haris Sohail, special win for Pakistan. Babars batting through the innings has made all the difference. The talent of Haris Sohail, his shot making is pure class. Pakistan are back in this World cup! #WeHaveWeWill #BoomBoomPakistan 🇵🇰💪🏼🏆 pic.twitter.com/r6Xz3nwdQM — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 26, 2019

Pakistan lost only 3 wickets vs NZ in the 7th game of the 92 edition. They’ve lost 4 tonight. #Aisa92MeinNahinHuaTha — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 26, 2019

Pakistan have played exactly how England should have played against Sri Lanka ... #JustSaying #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 26, 2019

Only one unbeaten team at this World Cup........ — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 26, 2019

Most Indians are supporting Pakistan today so that England goes out of the WorldCup.



In 1947, England divided India and Pakistan. Today they united them.#NZvPAK #PAKvNZ — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 26, 2019

When the Pakistan cricket team wins like this on a big stage, it’s not just beating the opposition, it’s also beating all the odds stacked against them. 👏👏👏 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 26, 2019

Babar Azam has faced criticism about not taking his team home in the past and leading them to victories. Today he will have silenced some of his critics with a superb century under great pressure and on a difficult wicket against a very good bowling attack #CWC19 #NZvPAK — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 26, 2019

Pakistan win the match number 7 with five balls remaining. They won the game 7 with five balls remaining in WC 1992 too. This is getting unbelievable!! #CWC19 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 26, 2019