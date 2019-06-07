World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as Coulter-Nile, Smith, and Starc turn saviours for Australia against West Indies

Australia vs West Indies

There was a lot of buzz around the match between the West Indies and Australia. Both the teams were high on confidence after registering convincing wins in their respective first matches of the tournament.

West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and elected to field first on a pitch which had help for pacers. The decision to field first bore fruit as West Indies were able to pick early wickets. At one stage, Australia were struggling at 38/4 and they were reduced to 79/5. At that stage, even reaching 150 seemed to be difficult for the defending champions.

Steve Smith tried his best to anchor the innings but wickets kept falling around him. He built a decent partnership with Alex Carey who played a decent cameo. Then the Nathan Coulter-Nile show started as the fast bowler displayed some incredible stroke making. The right-hander scored 92 runs off just 60 balls, as he helped his country post 288 on the board.

West Indies got off to a horrible start as they lost wickets of both Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis early on in their innings. Shai Hope rose to the occasion and played the role of an anchor for the Windies. Initially, he struggled against the quality of the Australian bowling attack but he did well to stay on the crease. The wicket-keeper batsman built good partnerships with Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer to put Windies in a good position.

Pat Cummins brought Australia back in the game by dismissing Hope. His partner Mitchell Starc got the wicket of Andre Russell. Losing these two wickets in quick succession put the men from the Carribean in a spot of bother.

Now the hopes of West Indies rested on Carlos Brathwaite and Jason Holder but Starc dismissed them both in one over. Starc completed his five-wicket haul as Australia won the match by 15 runs to make it two wins out of two in this World Cup. On the other hand, West Indies would be kicking themselves for missing out on an opportunity to beat Australia.

Man what a game of cricket — Matthew Hayden AM (@HaydosTweets) June 6, 2019

Now officially concerned about the Aussies !!!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 6, 2019

The West Indies had this match in their grasp. Some poor decisions have cost them 2 points. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 6, 2019

In the history of #CWC only five times Australia lost four wickets under 50 runs.....every single time they went on to win the match. Today was the fifth occasion. What a team.... #CWC19 #AusvWI — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 6, 2019

West Indies have been aggressive & are bowling test match line & lengths. They have used short pitched deliveries rather well. If they continue in this manner, they are contenders for the TOP 4. @windiescricket playing well is good for Cricket. 🏏#AUSvWI #CWC19 #MatchDekhaKya — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 6, 2019

Umpire failed to pick the big No Ball and Next ball Chris Gayle got out. It might have been free-hit if previous one was given No ball. That opens an interesting debate whether third umpire should check the previous ball too whenever batsman gets out... 🤔 — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) June 6, 2019

Michael Holding "umpiring in this game has been atrocious. Even when I was playing, when they weren't as strict as now, you were allowed 1 appeal, you don't appeal 2,3,4 times. If umpires are intimidated that means they're weak - this has been atrocious by both umpires" #AUSvWI — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 6, 2019

Most wickets in first 10 matches in Cricket World Cup:



25 Mitchell Starc*

24 Lasith Malinga

24 Imran Tahir

23 Trent Boult

23 Shaun Tait #AusvWI #CWC19 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 6, 2019

4 overturned reviews so far shows how the umpiring has been. Far too many mistakes. Very poor.

And this is a World Cup. #AUSvWI — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 6, 2019

Michael Holding is TEEING off on the umpires here



"The umpiring in this game has been atrocious"



"The umpires are weak"



#CWC19 #AUSvWI — Matthew Taylor (@MattyA_Taylor) June 6, 2019