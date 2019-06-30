World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as Mitchell Starc’s fifer helps Australia retain their pole position

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST News 292 // 30 Jun 2019, 10:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Australia vs New Zeland

Both Australia and New Zealand had been doing exceptionally well in this edition’s World Cup. While the former was already into the semi-finals, the latter already had a foot towards it. But, now the Kiwis will have to wait to secure their place as the Kangaroos outplayed them in the Trans-Tasman derby at Lord’s.

Chasing a challenging but acheivable target of 244, New Zealand’s innings suffered an early setback as Henry Nicholls failed to justify his selection. After Martin Guptill’s dismissal, the onus was on the two in-form batters, Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor.

Williamson scored 40 while Taylor accumulated 30. But the New Zealand batting order crumbled like a pack of cards. Only two batters reached double figures after them, and neither could cross the 15-run mark. Mitchell Starc proved yet again why he is considered as one of the world’s most dangerous bowlers. The pacer picked up 5 wickets to further strengthen his position as the highest wicket taker of this World Cup.

Australia’s start was even worse, as the reliable top order save Usman Khawaja was dismissed within the 12th over. Khawaja carried on the fight alongside Marcus Stoinis. After the all-rounder’s dismissal, Khawaja found an unlikely partner in Alex Carey. The duo set up a mammoth 107-run partnership.

The Australian wicket-keeper scored 71 runs from 72 deliveries, while Khawaja fell short of his third ODI ton by just 12 runs. Trent Boult was New Zealand’s best bowler, picking up four crucial wickets, including that of Khawaja, the first wicket of his near-perfect hattrick in the last over.

There can be only one star of the match for this game – Starc. With his venomous left-arm pace bowling, the 29-year-old gave nightmares to every Kiwi batter. He has now picked up 24 wickets in this tournament so far, 7 more than his nearest competitor Lockie Ferguson.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Australia's dominating win.

Match winner. @alex_carey617 so important to this team and so pleased the world is now seeing this. 👍 https://t.co/zuUEI9vmQ8 — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) June 30, 2019

Awesome from Aust & continuing to find a way to win. Finch outstanding with his captaincy, a great partnership from Khawaja & Carey plus some class with the ball from Starc, Cummins, Dorf & Lyon. I think India is the only team that can challenge the Australians now #WorldCup2019 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) June 29, 2019

Advertisement

Mitchell Starc is in a different league...two World Cups on the bounce...The Stand Out bowler at all the different phases of an ODI game. Legendary stuff. #CWC19 #AusvNZ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 29, 2019

That is a second poor match for New Zealand. They are going downhill rapidly but the early results will still see them through on net run rate should Pakistan get to 11 points. It is still England or Pakistan as the fourth qualifier — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 29, 2019

Starc the first bowler to take three World Cup five-wicket hauls, and six World Cup four-fors. — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) June 29, 2019

Sensational last over by Boult. Aus finish 25-30 short than what rhey might have liked. Khwaja reconstructed innings after early collapse, but couldn’t provide late flourish needed — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 29, 2019

Multiple Hat-tricks in a World Cup:



2003: Vaas and Lee

2011: Roach and Malinga

2015: Finn and Duminy

2019: Shami and Boult — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) June 29, 2019

Dominant Aussies

Momentum continues. 🏆

Carey continues to impress with bat

Starc a World Cup wicket taking force 💪 pic.twitter.com/mhueqDXUZC — Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) June 29, 2019

Now that is the catch of the tournament from M.Guptill. — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) June 29, 2019

More I watch that Guptill catch the more I'm flabbergasted by it. 142kph bouncer. Properly nailed hook from Steve Smith. Caught one handed, weak hand, at LEG GULLY. More you think about it, the more ridiculous it seems



We've had stunners at this World Cup. This was best bar none — Andrew Fidel Fernando (@afidelf) June 29, 2019