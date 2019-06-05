×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as Nuwan Pradeep stars in Sri Lanka's win over Afghanistan

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
332   //    05 Jun 2019, 00:47 IST

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka

The match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka was a contest between two teams who desperately needed a win. A win in this match would have brought their World Cup campaign back on track after humiliating defeats in their first match. So needless to say that stakes were really high for both the teams in this match.

Earlier, Gulbadin Naib won the toss and elected to field first. Sri Lanka got off to a great start, thanks to Kusal Perera and Dimuth Karunaratne's brilliant opening partnership. The two left-handers put together an opening partnership of 92 runs. Kusal Perera looked in a great knick as he scored 78 runs off just 81 balls.

After a decent partnership between Lahiru Thirimanne and Perera, Sri Lankan innings collapsed. The Island nation lost seven wickets for just 36 runs as Sri Lanka went from 144/1 to 180/8. As Afghanistan was looking on top, the rain played spoilt sport and brought some respite for Sri Lankans.

After the resumption of play, Sri Lanka managed to cross 200 which was important. According to DLS method, Afghanistan was asked to chase 187 in 41 overs.

Afghanistan got off to a fantastic start as Hazratullah Zazai seemed like a man on a mission. Then Sri Lanka got back into the game, as Afghanistan suffered a collapse of their own. At one stage, Afghanistan was 57/5 and they seemed down and out.

Captain Gulbadin Naib and Najibullah Zadran stitched a good partnership of 64 runs as Sri Lanka looked under pressure. Nuwan Pradeep came back with twin strikes to put his team on pole position yet again. Afghanistan's hopes hinged on Najibullah Zadran who played some brilliant shots to give hope to his team.

When Zadran was run out for 43, all hopes of Afghanistan man extinguished. Lasith Malinga closed the proceedings with a brilliant yorker as Sri Lanka won by 34 runs.

Let us see how Twitter reacted to Sri Lanka's first win of the tournament.


Advertisement
Tags:
CWC Live Score & News Sri Lanka Cricket Afghanistan Cricket Kusal Perera Mohammad Nabi
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan - Match preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 7, Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka: Today's Predicted Playing 11 and Key Players for Afghanistan 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 7, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 7, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Why Afghanistan will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 7, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Why an Afghanistan win will not be an upset
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 7, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head-to-Head Stats & Playing XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Afghanistan Skipper Gulbadin Naib looks forward to the World Cup Match vs Sri Lanka | AFG vs SL | Pre Match Press Conference
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Lack of experience in handling pressure hurting the team feels Lasith Malinga | SL vs AFG |  Pre match Press Conference
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 4, Australia vs Afghanistan: Why Afghanistan will win the match
RELATED STORY
5 biggest margins of victory in ODI cricket
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Yesterday
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Today
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Tomorrow, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us