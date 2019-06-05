World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as Nuwan Pradeep stars in Sri Lanka's win over Afghanistan

The match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka was a contest between two teams who desperately needed a win. A win in this match would have brought their World Cup campaign back on track after humiliating defeats in their first match. So needless to say that stakes were really high for both the teams in this match.

Earlier, Gulbadin Naib won the toss and elected to field first. Sri Lanka got off to a great start, thanks to Kusal Perera and Dimuth Karunaratne's brilliant opening partnership. The two left-handers put together an opening partnership of 92 runs. Kusal Perera looked in a great knick as he scored 78 runs off just 81 balls.

After a decent partnership between Lahiru Thirimanne and Perera, Sri Lankan innings collapsed. The Island nation lost seven wickets for just 36 runs as Sri Lanka went from 144/1 to 180/8. As Afghanistan was looking on top, the rain played spoilt sport and brought some respite for Sri Lankans.

After the resumption of play, Sri Lanka managed to cross 200 which was important. According to DLS method, Afghanistan was asked to chase 187 in 41 overs.

Afghanistan got off to a fantastic start as Hazratullah Zazai seemed like a man on a mission. Then Sri Lanka got back into the game, as Afghanistan suffered a collapse of their own. At one stage, Afghanistan was 57/5 and they seemed down and out.

Captain Gulbadin Naib and Najibullah Zadran stitched a good partnership of 64 runs as Sri Lanka looked under pressure. Nuwan Pradeep came back with twin strikes to put his team on pole position yet again. Afghanistan's hopes hinged on Najibullah Zadran who played some brilliant shots to give hope to his team.

When Zadran was run out for 43, all hopes of Afghanistan man extinguished. Lasith Malinga closed the proceedings with a brilliant yorker as Sri Lanka won by 34 runs.

Let us see how Twitter reacted to Sri Lanka's first win of the tournament.

See-saw match #AFGvSL. You can see it in Chikmagalur, in Silchar, in Bhatinda, in Satara but I can't see it in my hotel room in England! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 4, 2019

Well done boys!!! room for improvment but showed under presure that we do have quality. Bowling unit was excellent and Nuwan pradeep was outstanding today..👊 points on the board 👍 — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) June 4, 2019

Sri Lanka's last ten ODIs vs Full Member teams:



Lost vs NZ

Lost vs NZ

Lost vs NZ

Lost vs SA

Lost vs SA

Lost vs SA

Lost vs SA

Lost vs SA

Lost vs NZ

WON vs Afg#AFGvSL #CWC19 #LionsRoar — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) June 4, 2019

Yesterday high scoring thriller!



Today low scoring thriller! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) June 4, 2019

Since Afghanistan dismissed Sri Lanka for 201, their target should have been 202 in 50 overs (reqd r/r 4.04). But now because of the rain interruption, their target is 187 in 41 overs (r/r 4.56).#CWC19#CWC2019#SLvAfg#AFGvSL — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 4, 2019

Mohammad Nabi is the first spinner to dismiss three top-6 batsmen in a single World Cup over (since 1999, when Cricinfo's ball-by-ball records began). Other bowlers to do so since 1999: Vaas (SL v Ban, 2003); Brett Lee (Aus v Ken, 2003); Maharoof (SL v Ire, 2007). #CWC2019 — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) June 4, 2019

Congratulations #SriLanka - won’t say they played well, but they fought hard. Karunaratne looks to be a good leader. Tough defeat for #Afghanistan though - they would have been confident of winning this one..#AFGvSL #CWC19 — Hemant (@hemantbuch) June 4, 2019

Most ducks for Sri Lanka in ICC ODI WCs:



3 - Mahela Jayawardene

3 - Arjuna Ranatunga

3 - Angelo Mathews*#SLvAFG — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 4, 2019

Afghanistan 🇦🇫 are on fire 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👌🏻 — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) June 4, 2019