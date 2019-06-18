World Cup 2019: Two forced changes that India could make against Afghanistan

C. Namasivayam FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 7.97K // 18 Jun 2019, 23:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bhuvneswar Kumar's untimely injury has upset India's team balance

India's domination in the 2019 World Cup continued in fine fashion as the Men in Blue registered a comfortable 89-run victory against Pakistan.

Coming into the game, India had a 6-0 upper hand in terms of World Cup wins against Pakistan and it was no surprise that Virat Kohli's men outclassed Pakistan at the end of the game.

Rohit Sharma's masterful 140-run knock was the standout for India. In the end, India was too hot to handle for Pakistan in yet another World Cup encounter.

The only negative outcome for India in the match against Pakistan was the injury to India’s main bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was into his third over when he suffered a hamstring injury which has ruled him out of India’s next 3 matches. India already lost the services of opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan for 3 weeks with a thumb injury. Dhawan’s replacement Vijay Shankar became the first Indian bowler to take a wicket off the first ball in a World Cup match.

Mohammed Shami for Bhuvneshwar Kumar

In Mohammed Shami, India has a ready replacement for Bhuvi

The Indians have a perfect replacement for Bhuvi in the form of Mohammed Shami. Shami is in fine wicket-taking form of late and with his inclusion in the playing XI, Kumar will not be missed as a bowler. Shami would be a direct swap for the injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Shami is equally experienced and effective with the new ball and with the old ball in the middle overs and at the death. Amongst a current lot of Indian bowlers, Shami is the highest wicket-taker for India in World Cups with 17 wickets.

1 / 3 NEXT