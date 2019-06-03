World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli and India receive best wishes from Thomas Muller

Karthik Raj FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 24 // 03 Jun 2019, 22:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Thomas Muller, football player for Germany and Bayern Munich Football Club, wore an India jersey and posted a wonderful good-luck message for Virat Kohli and also the Indian cricket team. The fact that both Virat Kohli and Thomas Muller are World Champions in their respective sports would be an interesting thing to note. Virat Kohli won the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011 while Thomas Mueller won the Fifa World Cup in 2014.

The 2019 Cricket World Cup began a few days ago and excitement has been rising with each passing minute amongst the fans of the participating countries. But as a pleasant surprise, Thomas Muller wished Virat Kohli and Team India for the World Cup. This probably gave a slight indication as to how cricket is slowly becoming popular around the world.

Mueller's Twitter post made plenty of football and cricket fans happy and they appreciated the good camaraderie between two world-class sportsmen. In a post on Twitter, Muller wrote:

"I wish all participants of the Cricket # WorldCup2019 good luck & thrilling matches. Especially I cross my fingers for @ imVkohli, the captain of the Indian team. He`s a fan of @ DFB_Team and supported it multiple times in the past."

I wish all participants of the Cricket #WorldCup2019 good luck & thrilling matches. Especially I cross my fingers for @imVkohli, the captain of the Indian team. He`s a fan of @DFB_Team and supported it multiple times in the past 🏏✊😃 #Cricket #GermanyCheersForIndia #esmuellert pic.twitter.com/hwS4apAlIE — Thomas Müller (@esmuellert_) June 3, 2019

Virat is well-known as a huge football fan but even he would have been surprised by Muller's tweet. In fact, Virat Kohli has even expressed his support for the German national team in the past during Euro 2016. While Thomas Mueller wore an India jersey, Virat Kohli donned Germany's jersey.

"Excited for #Euro16

I'm all in with Die Mannschaft for the Euros! Which team are you supporting? #FirstNeverFollows." Virat Kohli posted on his Twitter handle.

Excited for #Euro16

I'm all in with Die Mannschaft for the Euros! Which team are you supporting? #FirstNeverFollows pic.twitter.com/iAGbAE1r4N — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 9, 2016

India are set to start their World Cup campaign against South Africa at Southampton on June 5. Such a positive message from a world-famous footballer might ensure the influx of even more energy amongst the Indian team.