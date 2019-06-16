World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli full of confidence ahead of Pakistan game, says his team can beat anyone in the world

South Africa v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

What’s the story?

Ahead of the crucial India-Pakistan encounter in the World Cup, Virat Kohli has claimed that if his team are at their very best, they can beat anyone in the world. He also refused to accord any special status to the match, saying that every game he plays for India is equally important.

In case you didn’t know...

India versus Pakistan remains one of the most highly anticipated sporting clashes in the world. When these two teams face each other in the World Cup, the stakes get higher than ever and the craze goes off the charts.

India will be taking on their neighbours Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday. It will be the 22nd match of the ICC World Cup 2019.

India have never lost against their bitter rivals at the mega event. The 'Men in Blue' have won six times in as many matches and they will hope to continue their dominance over Pakistan in the competition.

On the other hand, Pakistan will try to replicate their 2017 Champions Trophy performance against India.

India have started well in the current campaign, winning two out of their two completed games whereas Pakistan have won just one out of four matches. Although India start as outright favourites due to their recent form, Pakistan can defeat any team in the world on their day.

The heart of the matter

Kohli believes that his team are capable of dominating any side in the world when they are at their best.

Speaking ahead of the India-Pakistan clash, Kohli said:

“We know that Pakistan have a lot of talent in their team, but we know that if we play well, then we play really well as a team...if we play well as a team, we can beat any side in the world."

He also tried to downplay the significance of this match, saying, “We understand that any game that you play for your country can be emotional, adrenaline filled, so no one game is more important or more special for us than the other."

Kohli refused to single out any particular Pakistan player as a threat, and stressed that he was focusing on his own team's strengths.

"We're not focusing on the opposition, so for us no one's a threat. For us, no one player matters more than the other. It's about going into the park as the Indian cricket team and taking on whichever team is in front of us," he said.

What’s next?

The crucial clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday is scheduled to begin at 10.30 AM local time in Manchester, or 3 PM IST. The fans would be hoping that the rain stays away, so that they get a full game.