World Cup 2019: 'Will like to discuss it man-to-man', Kohli responds to Rabada's 'immature' jibe ahead of India-South Africa clash

What's the story?

Indian captain Virat Kohli has responded to Kagiso Rabada's 'immature' comment ahead of the World Cup clash between the two sides. Kohli said that he will deal with this personally and won't say anything during the press conference.

In case you didn't know...

A few days ago the South African pace bowler Rabada stated that Virat Kohli is immature and can't handle abuses. It was a big statement from the fast-bowler ahead of the big clash against India.

Talking to Cricinfo earlier, Rabada stated that when Virat scores a boundary he will say something. But when you give it back he will get angry.

"I was just thinking about the game plan, really, but Virat, he hit me for a boundary and then he had a word. And then when you give it back to him, he gets angry. I don't get the guy. Maybe he does it because it gets him going, but that comes across as very immature for me. He is a phenomenal player but he can't take the abuse.”

The heart of the matter

Virat Kohli has responded to Rabada's statement during today's press conference ahead of the India vs South Africa game.

"I've played against Kagiso many times. If there's anything to discuss I'll do it man to man. I won't use a press conference for that."

The Indian captain also backed Kuldeep Yadav who had an average IPL season. He has stated that there is no connection between IPL and the World Cup.

"To me, IPL has no connection to the World Cup. Kuldeep has done well over the last two years. Few T20 games won't change his confidence."

Virat also left a message for his RCB teammate Dale Steyn who has been ruled out of the World Cup due to injury.

"I'm feeling bad for Dale Steyn. He has been a friend, he is very motivated and wanted to play for South Africa. I wish him a speedy recovery."

What's next?

India is set to play their opening game against South Africa at Southampton on Wednesday. We can expect some high-intensity cricket from these two nations.