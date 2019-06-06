World Cup 2019: WWE Champion Kofi Kingston sends wishes to Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and team India

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 303 // 06 Jun 2019, 13:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston wished the Indian team over Twitter (Image Courtesy: Twitter)

What's the story?

WWE Champion, Kofi Kingston wished the best of luck to Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and the entire Indian team who are on a mission to win the third World Cup.

The background

The ICC World Cup is the mega-event of cricket, which takes place once in every four years. While Australia is the most successful team in World Cup history, India has won the tournament twice. The Indian team has one of the largest fan bases in the world, which even includes WWE superstars. We had earlier seen how Paul Heyman took part in a hilarious banter with the International Cricket Council when they used Heyman's catchphrases to praise MS Dhoni.

Also Read - WWE's Paul Heyman replies hilariously to ICC CWC's tweet on MS Dhoni

The heart of the matter

WWE India's official Twitter handle uploaded this video last night after the Indian team recorded its first win in World Cup 2019. In the video, the reigning WWE Champion, Kofi Kingston has sent a heart-touching message to the Men in Blue.

"This is your WWE Champion here Kofi Kingston with a very important message for the Boys in Blue. That's right - Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni and the rest of team India. I want to wish you the utmost luck in the ICC Cricket World Cup, baby! Do it!"

India is one of the favourites to lift the ICC World Cup this year and their campaign got off to a brilliant start yesterday versus South Africa.

What's next?

India will take on Australia in their next World Cup match this Sunday whereas the WWE Champion, Kofi Kingston will defend his WWE Championship at WWE Super Showdown this Friday.