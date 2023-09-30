World Cup 2023 diary: Hotel sends check-in email to wrong Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer lookalike grabs eyeballs during warm-up game

The 2023 World Cup is all set to get underway in India from October 5 and will conclude with the grand finale on November 19. Ten teams will feature in the mega event during which 48 matches will be played across 10 venues in India. The World Cup will begin with a match between defending champions England and 2019 runners-up New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Before the main event, teams will feature in some warm-up games as part of their preparations. While the South Africa- Afghanistan match in Thiruvananthapuram was abandoned due to rain, Bangladesh hammered Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Guwahati. Half-centuries from Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz saw Bangladesh chase down 264 in 42 overs.

In the other warm-up game in Hyderabad, New Zealand hammered Pakistan by five wickets in a high-scoring game. The Kiwis chased down 346 in 43.4 overs as Rachin Ravindra (97 off 92), Mark Chapman (65* off 41), Daryl Mitchell (59 off 57), and Kane Williamson (54 off 50) played fine knocks.

Apart from cricketing action, the build-up to the 2023 World Cup has seen some other interesting developments, some of which have been rather hilarious.

Here’s a round-up.

Hardik Pandya gets a hotel check-in email, but not the right one

Hardik Pandya bowling during the Asia Cup. (Pic: AP)

The Radisson Blu chain of hotels reportedly sent a check-in email to the wrong Hardik Pandya ahead of India’s warm-up match against England in Guwahati. The Men in Blue are staying at the Radisson Blu Guwahati and will play their first warm-up match on Saturday, September 30.

On September 27, Unacademy’s senior vice-president of design, who shares his name with the Indian all-rounder, received the check-in email instead of the cricketer. He shared a screenshot of the check-in email on his X account and cheekily commented:

“So I get a 'Online check-in' email from Radisson Blu Hotel, Guwahati. Check-in? Tomorrow (28-09-20230. I have no plans to fly to Guwahati tomorrow. Turns out it's a room booked for."

Shreyas Iyer lookalike gets social media talking

During the 2023 ODI World Cup warm-up matches between New Zealand and Pakistan in Hyderabad, umpire Akshay Totre grabbed the attention of fans due to his striking resemblance to Indian batter Shreyas Iyer.

A picture of Totre from the warm-up match went viral on social media, with many cricket fans amazed by the similarity between his and Shreyas’ looks.

Babar Azam’s smiley shoes

During the New Zealand-Pakistan World Cup warm-up match in Hyderabad, Pakistan skipper Babar caught fans’ fancy, but not for his batting exploits.

While Babar did play an impressive knock, he was seen wearing shoes that had a smiley face emoji. Just like Shreyas’ lookalike umpire, the image of Babar’s shoes also went viral on social media rather swiftly.

Speaking of his batting performance, Babar scored 80 off 84 balls, hitting eight fours and two sixes. Keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan scored a hundred, while Saud Shakeel slammed 75 off 33 as Pakistan posted 345/5. It wasn’t enough in the end though.

Rizwan celebrates Babar’s “wicket” with Ish Sodhi

Another funny incident from the Pak-NZ warm-up match also went viral. Babar was preparing to face Ish Sodhi but stepped away due to a slight drizzle. The leg-spinner, however, delivered the ball which hit the stumps. He even appealed!

Mohammad Rizwan, who was at the other end, got the joke, and even celebrated the “dismissal” with Sodhi, exchanging a high-five with the Kiwi bowler.

Australian cricketers have fun in Kerala

Australian cricketers decided to have fun in Kerala ahead of their warm-up match against the Netherlands at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

In a video that was widely shared on social media Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, wicketkeeper Alex Carey, and pacer Sean Abbott were seen doing some local sightseeing. The Aussie cricketers took a ride on an e-rickshaw. From the viral clip, it is clear that all four of them were having a lot of fun.

Australia recently took on India in a three-match ODI series, which they lost by a 2-1 margin.

No beef on the menu for World Cup 2023 teams

Pakistan took on New Zealand in their first World Cup 2023 warm-up match. (Pic: AP)

Details of the menu for cricket teams featuring in the World Cup are also being shared on social media. According to reports, no beef will be served to any of the teams. Chicken, mutton, and fish will be available.

Pakistan journalist Farid Khan took to his X account and posted:

“Pakistan team hotel's food menu includes lamb chops, mutton curry, Hyderabadi biryani, grilled fish, butter chicken and vegetable pulao."

“You respect the beliefs and rituals of the country you go to, it's absolutely fine if no beef is served in India during the World Cup. It's for all 10 playing nations and not just Pakistan. Live and let live! Peace,” he added.

Pakistan’s next World Cup 2023 warm-up game will be against Australia in Hyderabad on October 3.