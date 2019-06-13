×
World Cup 2019: David Warner gifts his 'Man of the Match' award to a young fan

Karthik Raj
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
126   //    13 Jun 2019, 16:35 IST

David Warner celebrates his century
David Warner celebrates his century

Australia's domination in the World Cup 2019 continued as David Warner's sizzling 107 and a solid 84-ball 82 from skipper Aaron Finch laid the platform for the defending champions' 41-run win over Pakistan.

Post the win, Australian cricket fans didn't just get a chance to celebrate Warner's century and Australia's win as Warner made a wonderful gesture by gifting his 'Man of the Match' award to a young fan in the crowd.

Warner scored a fantastic century against Pakistan as Australia rode on the back of that inning to notch up their third win. This was his first century since his comeback from the ball-tampering ban and the relief on Warner's face was evident.

Warner celebrated his century with his trademark jump which was accompanied with a beaming smile. It completed an amazing turnaround for Warner as he at one point, it seemed as if the ball-tampering saga had put an end to his career. Warner's happiness translated into a fantastic gesture as he gave his 'Man of the Match' award to a young Australian fan.

With respect to his performances with the bat in the tournament, even though Warner had two fifties in the first three games, it didn't seem like he was at his aggressive best. However, on Thursday, Warner went after Pakistan's bowlers from the first ball.

He reached his fifty off just 51 deliveries and even though skipper Aaron Finch was dismissed, Warner carried on to make a good score. It wasn't a easy wicket at all as the ball seamed around all day but Warner took up the responsibility of accumulating the runs.

In the end, Warner's hundred or Australia's win didn't turn out to be the highlight of the day. It was rather Warner's gesture that turned out to be the highlight. The proverbial 'Cricket is a gentleman's game' turned out to be true with that Warner gesture as the southpaw earned praise from fans and pundits alike.



