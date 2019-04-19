×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup Dream XI – One best player from each edition of the World Cup

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
1.37K   //    19 Apr 2019, 12:05 IST

Aaron Finch and Virat Kohli
Aaron Finch and Virat Kohli

The biggest tournament in cricket “ICC Cricket World Cup” is less than 50 days away. This is the 12th edition of the tournament which is jointly hosted by England and Wales. The tournament has always produced cricket of the highest level. From Windies dominating the tournament initially to Aussies winning the cup five times, it has certainly come a long way. The first World Cup was played in 1975 in England with eight teams participating in it. The next two editions were played in the same country with the 4th edition hosted by India and Pakistan. The overs were reduced from 60 to 50 overs in this edition. While West Indies were the world champions in 1975 and 1979, India surprisingly lifted the trophy in 1983. From then on until 1996 there were three different champions (1987 – Australia, 1991 – Pakistan, 1996 – Sri Lanka). The next three editions saw Australia dominate the world cricket winning three consecutive championships. The streak ended when Australia lost to India in the 2011 World Cup quarter-final. But they came back strong, winning the prestigious cup for the fifth time in 2015. Every edition produced a star player who was key to the team’s success. Let us pick one player from every edition and build a dream XI.


#Openers - Sachin Tendulkar (2003) and Adam Gilchrist (2007)

Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin was playing his fourth World Cup and was in desperation to win it for his team. In spite of all the hard work he put in, the team failed to snatch the victory against the mighty Aussies in the final. Sachin was always the man of big tournaments. He was the leading run-getter in the 1996 World Cup scoring 523 runs. He had a wonderful tour in 2003 World Cup with scores of 152, 98, 97 and 50 versus Namibia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and England respectively. He recorded 673 runs in 11 games, which is a record for a single edition of the tournament. Besides this, he also holds the record of scoring the most number of centuries in the tournament’s history (6).



Related image

Australia continued their dominance in the 2007 World Cup. They won all the matches in the group stage and qualified to the super eight. They cruised into the semis winning seven out of seven matches at that stage. The semifinal was a cakewalk for this team. In the final, they went on to lift their 4th trophy after defeating Sri Lanka. Adam Gilchrist’s contribution was vital in team’s unbeaten run. He scored 453 runs in 11 matches including two fifties and a hundred. His hundred in the final will go down as one of the best knocks. He was equally effective with the gloves accounting to 17 dismissals. Adam Gilchrist was a very effective keeper as well as an amazing batsman.



1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni
Advertisement
An unbeatable World Cup XI featuring one legend from each Champion team
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Strongest ODI XI consisting of at least one player from each team 
RELATED STORY
Strongest World Cup XI of the 21st Century
RELATED STORY
Strongest playing XI for each team in the 2019 World Cup 
RELATED STORY
Best ODI XI of players who haven't played a World Cup
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup stats: Looking back at the records and numbers from the 1975 edition to the 2015 one
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why the 2003 ICC World Cup is the best ever cricket tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: If every team could play a player from other teams, who would it be? 
RELATED STORY
9 Times the middle-order won the World Cup semi-finals and finals
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Opinion - Four slots, six names; who will make the cut for India?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us