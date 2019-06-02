World Cup History: Combined best Indian XI from the two World Cup-winning campaigns

India after winning 2011 World Cup

India is the second most successful team in the history of the World Cup. The Men in Blue have lifted the World Cup on two occasions. In a cricket crazy nation like India, the squads which bring World Cup home become a part of the folklore. The two Indian squads which lifted the World Cup in 1983 and 2011 were full of legends.

Both the teams were very well balanced and didn't have many chinks in armour which made it difficult for the opposition. While the two achievements were separated by 28 years but both are a matter of pride for the Indian supporters.

The task of making an XI from these two squads is an unenviable task as you have to drop some of the greats of the game from the team. Here we have tried to take on this challenge as we have made a combined XI of two World Cup winning squads.

Openers: Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag

Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the greatest batsman in the history of the game. The Master Blaster holds multiple records in World Cup history. He was 37, during the 2011 World Cup but he played a key role in the success of the team.

The right-handed batsman who enjoys a cult status among fans was the India's top-scorer in the tournament. He scored centuries against England and South Africa in the league phase. Sachin helped the team in reaching the final by scoring fifties vs Australia and Pakistan in knockouts.

Virender Sehwag had the ability to demolish the confidence of the bowling attacks in the start of the innings. He took care of the run rate which made it possible for other batsmen to take their time at the crease. The right-hander makes this team ahead of Sunil Gavaskar because of his ability to dominate the bowling attacks.

