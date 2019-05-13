World Cup History: India's leading run-scorers in the tournament

Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly

The ICC Cricket World Cup is all set to return for its 12th edition, beginning in England on 30 May. The tournament is hosted by England & Wales jointly and will have the 'Big Final' played on 14th of July. 10 teams will fight against each other across 11 venues during the mega event.

India will be a strong contender for the trophy this year too. The team has won it previously on two occasions - in 1983 and 2011. While Kapil Dev's men wrote history in England in 1983, MS Dhoni won it before the home crowd in 2011. Will Virat Kohli make the tally three in 2019?

India's other closest journey to the coveted prize was in 2003 when Sourav Ganguly and Co fell short by 125 runs to Australia in the final. The team had also impressed in the 1987, 1996 and 2015 World Cups where they made it to the semi-finals.

Keeping aside the team results, the Men in Blue have never failed to produce individual masterclasses at the big platform. Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh are Indian players who have received the Man of the Tournament awards in the blue jersey.

Here, we take a look at India's top 5 run scorers in World Cup history so far.

#5 Mohammad Azharuddin

Mohammad Azharuddin

Mohammad Azharuddin, India's former captain and an elegant middle order batsman, had a good time in the World Cups. The right-handed batsman played 30 World Cup matches and scored 826 runs at an average of 39. Azharuddin was part of 4 World Cups for India between 1987 and 1999.

He also led the team in three World Cups - between 1992 and 1999. In the 1996 WC held jointly by India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, he took the team to the semi-finals. He was known for playing elegant strokes and making brilliant use of his wrists while doing so.

After making his debut in 1985, he played 334 ODI games and scored 9378 runs. The Hyderabad-born batsman was the team's backbone in the batting lineup throughout his career.

