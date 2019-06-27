×
World Cup History: Three biggest upsets in the tournament 

Fambeat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
555   //    27 Jun 2019, 10:30 IST

India vs Bangladesh 2007 World Cup
India vs Bangladesh 2007 World Cup

World Cup is the biggest cricket tournament and teams try to give their best to make a mark on the tournament. This is an opportunity for the less fancied teams to make their presence felt among the big boys of the game. 

Even this edition of the World Cup has witnessed its share of upsets as we have seen some less fancied teams beat stronger teams. While Sri Lanka and Pakistan have a rich cricketing history, it was a surprise when they beat pre-tournament favourites and hosts England, given their recent form.

Afghanistan almost managed to pull off a stunning win over India, when they fell short in the final over. In the tournament's history, we have witnessed some huge upsets, so let us take a look at some of the most iconic ones.

#3 Ireland vs England, 2011

Ireland vs England
Ireland vs England

When England managed to put a score of 327 on the board in the first innings, they seemed to be on course for a regulation win. Ireland seemed to be in even more deeper trouble when they were reduced to 111/5 in the second innings.

The minnows seemed to be down and out, but Kevin O'Brien had other ideas as he seemed to be a man on a mission. The all-rounder smashed the fastest century in the history of the World Cup to give hope to his country. The right-hander scored 113 runs off 63 balls as he built a 162 run partnership with Alex Cusack.

After completing his century and losing his partner, the all-rounder showed maturity as he tried to guide the Irish chase. The right-hander failed to take Ireland over the line but he managed to put his team on the cusp of victory. Ireland won the match by three wickets, and the innings from Kevin O'Brien became a part of World Cup folklore. 

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket Bangladesh Cricket Kevin O'Brien Iconic World Cup Moments
