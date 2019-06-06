×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Live At Five: How the biggest sports events reach your screen

Vikram Bhattacharya
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
65   //    06 Jun 2019, 15:05 IST

How a live set-up looks like
How a live set-up looks like

It’s a cold day in Southampton, England. Cold for summer, that is. Barmy by English standards. The sky’s overcast, and yet the patches that peep through are blue. Ocean-blue. No dirty-grey manmade clouds to mar the view.

Eleven men in green are lining up against eleven in blue, or a billion, depending on how you choose to count. The eleven men in blue that are indubitably lining up in action are bearded, moustached, muscular, and focused. The cool breeze blowing in from the Southampton Water ruffles Jasprit Bumrah’s shirt-sleeve as he runs in to bowl to Hashim Amla.

In comes the sling-arm, out goes Amla’s bat, the ball goes to second slip, and out goes Amla. Not an Eid he’ll remember, but the unseen billion back in India celebrate.

They’re watching the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup LIVE on television, on their mobile phones, on tablet computers, at home, at work, in taxis, on the Metro, while ordering coffee, while putting together presentations, while minding the kids, while doing the dishes, while mopping the floor, while waiting for the Regional Manager to ink the deal.

And while the unseen billions silently exhort their team to work wonders, unseen dozens work to bring the live images to the fans all over the world.

That’s the magic of live TV — instant karma delivered to rapt sports fans…in an instant.

While Virat Kohli chews gum, a cameraman zooms in on his immaculate beard. MS Dhoni’s inscrutable eyes are hidden behind his reflective sunglasses, but an alert sound mixer picks up the advice to “aage daal.” An unseen director tells his crew to prep for the incoming batsman, Faf du Plessis. An eager producer reminds her commentary team that du Plessis scored a hundred against India the last time these two teams met, in February 2018. The instant replay team, known in the business as the EVS desk, quickly pull out footage of the innings being discussed, while simultaneously playing back images of Amla’s untimely dismissal earlier that day. Meanwhile the lighting director tells his team to adjust a chair in the studio for Graeme Smith, easily 6’3” tall, while the other one remains as it is for Sourav Ganguly, a few inches shorter.*

And so, while the professional sportsmen do battle in the middle, an unseen army works tirelessly behind the scenes to bring their feats to the screens of the billions around the world that hang on their every action.

Ask any sports TV professional why they do what they do, and they’ll reply, “Because it’s the next best thing to actually playing.”

Advertisement
  • Live TV delivers sport to billions
  • Live sports broadcasts are a niche area of TV
  • Specialized training in this area has been lacking so far
  • A new venture aims to change that

Sports broadcasting is a niche area of television production. Though one of the most active, lucrative, and in-demand subsets of the TV profession, formal training opportunities in sports broadcasting have been lacking.

With the launch of the new Sportzworkz Media Institute (SMI) in New Delhi, that’s set to change. Founded by Gaurav Bahal and Vishal Arora, SMI is an institute run by and managed by active sports TV professionals.

The institute offers eager young sports fans a six-month training program that will introduce them to television programming, easing into a specialization in sports broadcasting. Students can expect to be introduced to the basics of TV direction, production, editing, camerawork, presenting, and many other aspects of the live broadcast process.

“Our USP is that our bread-and-butter is the live production of sports events that we undertake in India and in the rest of the world,” says co-founder Bahal. “We recently produced the first season of the RuPay Pro Volleyball League in Kochi and Chennai, as well as the Indo International Premier Kabaddi League, or IIPKL.” Bahal’s co-founder Arora adds, “Students that come to our institute can expect to be trained by active TV professionals such as myself, not retired veterans or professors that only have bookish knowledge.”

At the end of the six-month programme, a mandatory three-month internship will see the students work on actual live broadcasts and get their feet wet, so to speak.

“No classroom experience can substitute for the learning you get from working on an actual live broadcast,” says Misha Kumar, Dean of the Institute. “The pre-event nerves, the ever-changing dynamic of the live environment, the show-flows that you prepare and tear up. There’s no better way to learn the sports TV business.”

The Institute’s inaugural programme begins in July 2019, and will be preceded by an in-person screening test to be held in Delhi. Aspirants can log on to www.sportzworkz.com/smi for more information.

And while not every young professional that emerges from the training programme may go on to work on a World Cup cricket match in the country that invented the game, they can certainly hope for a career filled with excitement, goosebumps, and action — and a life where no two days are the same.

END

*Fictionalized recreation of a TV production environment. Situations and events depicted are intended as illustrations, not actual reportage.

Tags:
CWC Live Score & News Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli
Advertisement
Cricket World Cup Stats: Centuries on World Cup debut
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 5 things that the fans are excited to see at the mega event this year
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup Quiz - Can you guess the World cup Final Match Team ???
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Opening Ceremony - Date, Channel, Time, And Other Details 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Top 5 players who can be the leading run scorers
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: India’s World Cup Captains – Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni nostalgia could steal the show
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Three opponents New Zealand might struggle to beat
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Legendary combined XI who may be playing their last World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Each country’s best player based on recent performances
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Yesterday
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Yesterday
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10
AUS 68/4 (12.5 ov)
WI
LIVE
West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us