World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Match 9, Sri Lanka vs West Indies Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Details

The final game of the Super Sixes of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 will see Sri Lanka lock horns against West Indies. The Harare Sports Club in Harare will be hosting this encounter.

Sri Lanka have already qualified for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. They are unbeaten in the Qualifiers so far and sitting at the top of the points table. They beat Zimbabwe comprehensively in their last game and will look to repeat their performance in the final league game on Friday.

Bowling first, Dilshan Madushanka and Maheesh Theekshana picked up three and four wickets respectively as they knocked over Zimbabwe on 165. In reply, Pathum Nissanka smashed a brilliant ton as he remained unbeaten on 101 to take his side across the line in the 34th over.

West Indies, meanwhile, failed to qualify for the Cricket World Cup 2023 after losing to Scotland in their Super Six game. They have only two points to their name, thanks to a win over Oman in their previous game.

Romario Shepherd grabbed three wickets as it helped West Indies restrict Oman to 221/9. Brandong King (100) and Shai Hope (63*) put a solid stand for the third wicket as it helped them chase down the total with seven wickets in hand. They will look to finish the Qualifiers on a winning note.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Match Details:

Match: Sri Lanka vs West Indies, Super Sixes Match 9, ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023

Date and Time: July 7th 2023, Friday, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club looks to be a good surface to bat on. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters enjoy batting here. There will be plenty of runs on offer for the batters and the bowlers will have to hit the right areas consistently to avoid damage.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Thursday, with the temperature in Bulawayo expected to range between 8 and 21 degrees Celsius.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Probable XIs

Sri Lanka

We may see Kasun Rajitha come into the side in place of Dilshan Madushanka to give the latter some rest.

Probable XI

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

West Indies

Don’t expect them to make any changes to the winning combination.

Probable XI

Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Kevin Sinclair, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Match Prediction

Both sides have had contrasting journeys in the Qualifiers. Sri Lanka have already qualified for the World Cup whereas West Indies are out of the race. The Caribbean side needs to fire in unison to challenge the Lankan side on Friday.

Sri Lanka looks a well-settled unit and expect them to remain unbeaten in the Qualifiers.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win this match.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar, FanCode

