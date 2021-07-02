“World is not mad to invest so much money in sports” - Salman Butt urges Pakistan Cricket Board to make players financially secure

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to invest more money into the game to improve the cricketing fortunes of the nation. According to Butt, unless Pakistan cricketers are financially secure, they will not be able to perform wholeheartedly out in the middle.

The Pakistan cricket team are currently in England for a limited-overs series against the host nation. They will feature in three ODIs and as many T20Is in England from July 8.

Speaking ahead of his nation's new cricketing season, Butt claimed that unless money is pumped into Pakistan cricket, their fortunes will not change drastically. The former Pakistani batsman said in an interaction on his YouTube channel:

“There should be more first-class cricket. There should be more money invested. Unless players are financially secure, their output level will not be satisfactory. The entire world is not mad to invest so much money in sports."

Butt further elaborated:

"Most players’ careers end at 35-36 unless you are exceptional and good enough to carry on playing beyond that. You have to look after people in a way that they become full-time professionals. Give them enough so that they only think about playing cricket and nothing else.”

Previously, Pakistan batsman Imam-ul-Haq also opened up on the financial insecurity of Pakistani youngsters, pointing out that Indian players are paid a lot better.

In an interaction on the YouTube channel Cricast, he had stated:

“For a cricketer, money matters a lot. He derives a lot of confidence from getting a good pay. When you know you are financially very strong, you are relaxed mentally. Unfortunately, while that is the case in India, things are not the same here. When a player is selected from PSL or domestic cricket, he is definitely worried a bit.”

Concentrate on Pakistan's first-class cricket: Salman Butt

A lot of young talent in Pakistan cricket has been coming in from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) of late. According to Butt, it is also important for the country to improve its domestic structure at all costs. He suggested:

“Concentrate on first-class cricket, appreciate players who perform well in it and make it the ultimate priority. Players must be picked from first-class cricket for bigger challenges. This will improve the skills, stamina as well as fitness of T20 cricketers as well. Play more U-19 and junior cricket. Have a vision for school cricket. Discuss with schools and engage them as well.”

After the limited-overs series in England, Pakistan will play five T20Is and two Test matches against the West Indies away from home.

Edited by Samya Majumdar