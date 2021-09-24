World T20 2007: Top 3 individual bowling performances by an Indian

It's been 14 years since MS Dhoni's Team India lifted the ICC T20 World Cup trophy by defeating Pakistan in South Africa. The young Indian squad started as underdogs in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup, then known as the WT20 tournament.

India were part of Group D in the first round, along with Pakistan and Scotland. Unfortunately, the match against Scotland did not take place because of rain. The Men in Blue topped the Group D standings after a thrilling win against Pakistan in a bowl-out.

MS Dhoni's men earned a place in Group E of the Super 8s round. New Zealand, South Africa and England were India's rivals in that round. India lost to the Blackcaps in their first game but progressed to the semifinals after beating England and hosts South Africa.

India beat favorites Australia and then defeated arch-rivals Pakistan to capture their first ICC T20 World Cup title. To date, it remains India's only T20 WC win. Bowlers played an integral role in the Men in Blue's success during that competition.

In this listicle, we will take a look at the three best bowling performances by Indians in that tournament.

#1 RP Singh - 4/13 in a do-or-die match for India

RP Singh recorded the best bowling figures by an Indian in the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup. Bowling against the Proteas in a do-or-die match of the Super 8s stage, Singh scalped four wickets in his four-over spell.

India needed to restrict South Africa below 126 runs to qualify for the semifinals. RP Singh opened the bowling for the Men in Blue along with Sreesanth. Singh dismissed both South African openers, Herschelle Gibbs and captain Graeme Smith in his first over.

Later in the powerplay, Singh sent all-rounder Shaun Pollock back to the pavilion. In his last over, Singh dismissed the dangerous Albie Morkel, while conceding only 13 runs off his 24 deliveries as India beat South Africa by 37 runs.

#2 Irfan Pathan - 3/16 vs Pakistan

Irfan Pathan was the Player of the Match in the first-ever T20 World Cup Final. He picked up a game-changing three-wicket haul against Pakistan that day in Johannesburg.

Pakistan were 76/4 in 11.2 overs, chasing 158 to win. Irfan Pathan then scalped two wickets in two balls to reduce the Men in Green to 77/6 in 11.4 overs. He first picked up the wicket of captain Shoaib Malik and dismissed the dangerous Shahid Afridi next.

Pathan sent Yasir Arafat back to the dressing room and completed his spell with impressive figures of 4-0-16-3.

#3 Sreesanth

Sreesanth is the only Indian bowler to bowl a maiden in an ICC T20 World Cup knockout match. He accomplished the feat in the semifinal of the 2007 WT20 against Australia's Matthew Hayden.

India set a 189-run target for the Aussies. Sreesanth rattled the stumps of Adam Gilchrist but Matthew Hayden smashed a fifty. Hayden had a partnership of 66 runs for the third wicket with Andrew Symonds.

In the 15th over, Sreesanth bowled one of the best deliveries of his life to dismiss Hayden, giving the Aussie batter a perfect sendoff. He finished with figures of 2/13 in four overs and helped India make it to the final.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee