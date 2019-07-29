World Test Championship 2019-21: All you need to know about the inaugural edition

Deepak Panda FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 217 // 29 Jul 2019, 18:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The World Test Championship will begin with the Ashes, followed by India's tour of West Indies

After a highly competitive World Cup, which ended with a cut-throat finale, the focus is now on the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship, beginning with the first Ashes Test from August 1. A total of nine teams will be part of the Championship, with each side playing three home and three away series. The final will be held in June 2021 between the top two sides after the league stage.

The anticipation for the Championship is huge, more so because of the excitement it brings to each and every Test series played around the globe. Not only that, it gives context to every match, be it a series decider or a dead rubber. As we gear up for the World Test Championship, here we look at some important details about the inaugural edition:

When will each team begin their campaign?

England and Australia start their campaign with the Ashes series, while India and New Zealand begin with tours to West Indies and Sri Lanka respectively. South Africa and Bangladesh will kick-start their campaign with their tours to India in October and November respectively. Pakistan will be the last among the nine teams to enter the league when they tour Australia in November.

Point system

Regardless of the length of the series, each Test series will carry a total of 120 points. In case of a draw, the teams will be awarded points in 3:1 ratio, while a tie will result in teams sharing points.

Point system based on length of the series

Total matches to be played by each side

England will be playing the most number of games (22), follwed by Australia (19) and India (18).

Total number of matches to be played by each team

Who will each team not play

Each team will play against six oppositions. As a result each side will not be playing against two other teams. Here is a list of who will each team not play:

Who will each team not play against

Advertisement

Home and away series for each side

Every team will play 3 home and 3 away series. Here is a list of home and away series for each side:

Home and away opponents for each team

Effect of ICC Test Rankings

The ICC Test rankings and the points table of the World Test Championship will be independent of each other. The Test rankings will continue with all the 12 Test playing nations.

Length of series

Out of a total of 27 Test series, 16 will be 2-match series, 7 will be 3-match series. The number of 4 and 5-match series will be 2 each. Both the 5-match series will involve England; the Ashes series in 2019, the India tour in 2021.

The future

The inaugural edition of the World Test Championship will be held between the August 1, 2019 and March 31, 2021 cycle. The final will be held in June. The next season is scheduled to be held between June 2021 and April 2023.