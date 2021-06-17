WTC final: 3 best Colin de Grandhomme Test performances for New Zealand

New Zealand will go up against India in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) in Southampton on June 18.

While the Men in Blue have announced their playing XI on the eve of the WTC final, the Kiwis are yet to reveal their cards. Most of the New Zealand XI picks itself but seam bowling all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme is up against left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel for a spot in the side.

We are yet to know how the Kiwis will line up at the Ageas Bowl, but it won't be a bad time to revisit Colin de Grandhomme's best Test performances ahead of the crunch clash.

#3 New Zealand v England, Christchurch, 2018

New Zealand went into the second Test of the 2018 series against England with a 1-0 lead, needing to avoid defeat in the encounter.

Williamson won the toss and invited England to bat. Riding on Jonny Bairstow's 102, the English side posted 307 in the first innings. In reply, New Zealand were down to 36-5 with the cream of their batting back in the hut.

It was then that Colin de Grandhomme joined hands with BJ Watling to add 142 for the sixth wicket. The all-rounder's 151-ball-72 provided stability to the Kiwi innings, who finished on 278, just 29 runs behind England's total.

De Grandhomme followed up his rescue act with an impressive spell, returning figures of 4-94. The Kiwis were set a 382-run target and were in a spot of bother in the second innings too. They were down 136-5 and then 162-6 with a little over one session left in the match.

De Grandhomme (45) then dug deep with Ish Sodhi, who scored a half-century, to help New Zealand draw the match, and win the series.

#2 New Zealand v West Indies, Wellington, 2017

Colin de Grandhomme's only Test century came against the West Indies in 2017.

Bowling first in the first Test of the two-match series, New Zealand reduced the visitors to 134 in the first innings, with Neil Wagner picking up seven wickets.

In reply, New Zealand's number seven, Colin de Grandhomme, and eight, Tom Blundell, both slammed centuries to take the hosts to 520. De Grandhomme's 105 runs took just 74 balls and was laced with 11 fours and two sixes.

The 386-run deficit was too much for the West Indies to overcome as they lost by an innings and 67 runs. De Grandhomme picked up two wickets in the second innings to cap off a complete performance.

#1 New Zealand v Pakistan, Christchurch, 2016

Colin de Grandhomme has so far been named Player of the Match just once, which was in his debut Test for the Kiwis in 2016.

Getting his first taste of Test cricket at 30 years of age, De Grandhomme ran through the Pakistan batting line-up and returned figures of 6-44 in the first innings. He followed that up with a quickfire 37-ball-29, laced with six boundaries.

De Grandhomme picked up one more wicket in the second Pakistan innings and wasn't required to bat as the hosts won by eight wickets.

De Grandhomme's first innings figures of 6-41 are the best registered by a New Zealand player in his debut Test.

