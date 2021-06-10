World Test Championship Final: 3 Kiwi bowlers who can dent India’s hopes of winning the trophy

One of the most consistent sides in world cricket right now, New Zealand has scaled great heights under the astute leadership of Kane Williamson. After competing in the final of the ICC World Cup in 2019, the Black Caps have now secured a place in yet another summit clash, albeit in a different format.

The Kiwis will set foot at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton against a formidable Indian team in the final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship from 18th June.

The Kiwis will hold a slight advantage heading into the clash as they are currently playing a two-Test series against England and will be more used to the conditions prevailing in England right now than the Indians.

The last time these two sides competed against each other in the league phase of the World Test Championship, New Zealand managed to achieve a series win by a scoreline of 2-0.

The Kiwis will be looking to exploit the conditions on offer through their premier swing bowlers to break the back of the formidable Indian batting line-up.

In this article, let us take a look at the three bowlers who can cause huge problems for the Indian batting unit.

Tim Southee in action for New Zealand.

A Kiwi stalwart, Tim Southee, has been the leader of their bowling attack for a very long time. The right-arm pacer brings a wealth of experience at the international level to the table and has been one of the primary reasons behind their miraculous ascent in the longest format of the game.

The 32-year-old has been the pick of the bowlers for the Black Caps, scalping 51 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 20.66.

Southee wreaked havoc in a home series against India in early 2020. He was the player of the match in the first Test and picked up nine wickets across both innings to help the side register an emphatic 10-wicket victory.

His ability to swing the ball away from the right-hander will be a huge cause for concern for the Indians as their skipper has sometimes struggled against the ball leaving the right-hander.

Trent Boult will be the key for New Zealand.

One of the finest exponents of the art of swing bowling, Trent Boult, will be the Black Caps' trump card in this much-anticipated clash.

The top order of the Indian side, especially Rohit Sharma, has been troubled by the left-arm seamer in the past.

The ball coming into the right-hander from the left-arm seamer has been the Achilles heel for the Indian team in the recent past.

Boult will enter this crucial clash recharged and rejuvenated after a much-needed break from cricket. He will look to better his numbers of 34 wickets in nine matches in the World Test Championship by dismantling the opposition with his lethal swing.

#3 Kyle Jamieson

Kyle Jamieson in action for New Zealand.

One of the rising stars of world cricket, Kyle Jamieson has taken the world of cricket by storm with his all-around abilities. The tall fast bowler will be vital to the plans of the New Zealand side on a helpful wicket.

The 26-year-old will look to utilise his height to his advantage and trouble the Indian contingent in helpful conditions with pace and bounce. He was the player of the match against India in the second Test match between the two sides the last time they met. He scalped five wickets in the first innings and also scored a quickfire 49.

Jamieson has picked up 36 wickets in six matches with best figures of 6/38 against Pakistan.

Consistency in his line and length and the bounce he will extract from the Southampton wicket be the key to New Zealand's chances in the summit clash.

