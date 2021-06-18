WTC Final: 3 youngest players to represent Team India in ICC tournament finals

Team India has become the first cricketing nation to play in the first final of ICC tournaments in two different formats. The inaugural final of the ODI World Cup featured a battle between West Indies and Australia in 1975.

Pakistan and Team India contested the first ICC T20 World Cup final in 2007. Now, the Indian cricket team is set to cross swords with the New Zealand side in the first-ever ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final.

Over the years, the fans have witnessed many ICC tournaments. Generally, teams prefer experience over youth in high-pressure matches like international tournament finals.

However, Team India has used a combination of youth and experience while playing on the biggest stage. Here's a look at the three youngest players to have been a part of the Indian men's cricket team's playing XI in ICC tournament finals.

3. Shubman Gill - 21 years, 283 days

Shubman Gill will open the innings for Team India in the WTC Final

Opening batsman Shubman Gill earned a place in Team India's playing XI for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship Final against New Zealand. Gill is the youngest player in this lineup.

Many fans expected Mayank Agarwal and Hanuma Vihari to receive a spot in the playing XI because of their experience. However, the Indian team management preferred Shubman Gill due to his brilliant performance on the Australian tour.

Gill had a forgettable home series against England, but the team management has backed the youngster. The 21-year-old will be keen to repay the faith that the backroom staff and skipper Virat Kohli have shown in him.

2. Rohit Sharma - 20 years, 147 days

#RohitSharma is the only player in the world to be a part of both inaugural edition of @T20WorldCup (2007) & World Test Championship (2021) finals..@ImRo45 ❤❤❤... pic.twitter.com/PMXjcOM169 — BITAN SANGRAM (@IAmBitan45) June 16, 2021

Shubman Gill's opening partner in the ICC World Test Championship Final, Rohit Sharma holds the record of being the youngest Indian male cricketer to have played in an ICC T20 World Cup Final.

Rohit Sharma was just 20-years-old when he donned the Indian jersey in the 2007 T20 World Cup summit clash against Pakistan. The Maharashtra-based batsman played a crucial knock of 30 runs in the finale that helped Team India reach 157/5 in their 20 overs.

Sharma smashed two fours and a six in his 16-ball knock. His cameo proved to be vital for the team as the Men in Blue defeated their arch-rivals by five runs to become the first ICC T20 World Cup champions.

1. Youngest male cricketer to have represented Team India in ICC Finals: Yuvraj Singh - 18 years, 308 days old

The youngest Indian male cricketer to have been a part of the Indian playing XI in an ICC Tournament Final is Yuvraj Singh. The all-rounder donned the Indian jersey in the ICC Knockout Trophy 2000 Final against New Zealand.

Yuvraj was only 18 years and 308 days old then. He came out to bat at number four for Team India and scored 18 runs off 19 deliveries before Scott Styris sent him back to the dressing room.

Singh bowled an economical spell of 10-0-32-0 in the second innings, but New Zealand chased the target of 265 runs in the final over to win the match and the trophy.

