WTC Final: 5 slowest knocks played by Cheteshwar Pujara in Test cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara is currently one of the best Test batsmen in the world. The Saurashtra-based batsman has made a name for himself with his solid defensive technique that has helped him achieve a lot of success in the longest format of the game.

So far, Pujara has scored 6,244 runs for India in 85 Tests. His batting average is 46.59 with his highest score being 206*. While Pujara's numbers in Test cricket are excellent, his strike rate has sometimes been a matter of concern.

Generally, batsmen play defensively in Test cricket, but there was a time when the Indian team management dropped Cheteshwar Pujara from the team because of his slow strike rate.

While Pujara's overall Test career strike rate is less than 45, he scored eight runs off 54 balls at a strike rate of 14 in the first innings of the ongoing WTC Final against New Zealand.

Pujara's skill at playing dot balls has helped India in many matches, but there have been a few occasions where his slow batting has impacted India's momentum.

On that note, let's have a look at the five innings of Pujara's Test career where his strike rate was the lowest.

(Please Note: This list considers the innings where Cheteshwar Pujara scored at least ten runs.)

#5 16 (67) vs West Indies, 2016

North Sound hosted the first Test of India's 2016 tour of West Indies, where the visitors won the toss and opted to bat first. Shikhar Dhawan provided a solid start to the team, but his opening partner Murali Vijay departed in the seventh over.

Cheteshwar Pujara then joined him in the middle. Both batsmen played cautiously for a few overs. There was no boundary from the bat in the first 17 overs of this partnership. While Dhawan switched gears after settling in the middle, Pujara lost his wicket before he could accelerate.

Pujara scored 16 runs off 66 balls before Devendra Bishoo dismissed him on the 67th ball of his knock. His strike rate in that innings was 23.88.

#4 Cheteshwar Pujara's slowest Test knock in Australia - 24 (103), 2018

Big wicket, India's Adelaide Test hero Cheteshwar Pujara caught behind down the leg-side off Mitchell Starc for 24 off 103 balls, India 3-82 in reply AUS 326 with Virat Kohli at the crease on 43. #AUSvIND — Robert Smith (@OnyaDon) December 15, 2018

Perth hosted the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2018/19. Australia batted first and scored 326 runs in the first innings. The hosts played at a run rate of close to three runs per over.

India got off to a terrible start as Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood reduced the visitors to 8/2 in 5.1 overs. Cheteshwar Pujara then came to the team's rescue. He did not allow Australia to take more wickets.

Pujara frustrated the Aussies by playing dot balls in the middle and scored only one boundary in his 103-ball knock. Eventually, he was dismissed by Starc after being caught behind in the 39th over of the match. Pujara scored 24 runs in that innings at a strike rate of 23.30.

Looking forward for Shikhar Dhawan's captaincy! - Yuvraj Singh in an exclusive Interview with SK

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee