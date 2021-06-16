WTC Final: New Zealand's predicted playing XI for the clash against India

After a morale-boosing Test series win over England, New Zealand will face off against India in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) starting on June 18.

Captian Kane Williamson and wicket-keeper BJ Watling suffered injuries during the England series, but both of them have been cleared to play in Southampton. Mitchell Santner, who has been rather unimpressive in the Test format over the last few months, has been left out of the squad.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling and Will Young

Here is New Zealand's predicted playing XI for the WTC final against India.

Openers: Tom Latham, Devon Conway

Two Tests ago, one half of New Zealand's opening combination wasn't certain, with Tom Blundell among those in contention for the spot. But after a Man of the Series display in his debut outing for the Blackcaps in red-ball cricket, Devon Conway has put his slot as Tom Latham's opening partner beyond doubt.

Conway has shattered run-scoring records since making his international debut for New Zealand, and Latham is one of the most technically sound openers in world cricket at the moment. Both southpaws will have a task on their hands against Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, but they certainly have the tools to succeed.

Middle Order: Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk)

Having recovered from an elbow niggle that kept him out of New Zealand's playing XI for the second Test against England, captain Kane Williamson will return to take his rightful place at No. 3. The Kiwi skipper will be keen on correcting his indifferent record against India in Tests and also on finally clearing the last hurdle in an ICC tournament.

Ross Taylor has been ever-present for New Zealand across formats. He broke a dry run of form with an 80 in the first innings of the second Test against England, and will take heart from the knock.

Henry Nicholls, one of the most underrated and consistent batsmen in the side, will slot in below Taylor at No. 5. His doggedness and ability to bat with the tail are his key attributes.

BJ Watling, who will play his final Test for the Blackcaps in the WTC final, will don the gloves and look to sign off on a high. Undoubtedly one of the best Test glovemen in the world at the moment, the 35-year-old won't be easy to displace from the crease.

