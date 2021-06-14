WTC final: [Watch] Ajinkya Rahane works on ‘getting the basics right’ ahead of New Zealand clash

Team India’s Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has shared a video on his Instagram handle, in which he is seen concentrating hard while batting in the nets.

India are gearing up to face New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton from June 18-22. The Kiwis will be on a high, having recently registered their first Test series win in England since 1999.

On Monday, Ajinkya Rahane posted a clip from a nets session on his Instagram account. In the video, the 33-year-old looks focused as he bats while watching the ball closely. Sharing the post on social media, Ajinkya Rahane included the caption:

“Getting the basics right ahead of the game.”

Considering his solid technique, Ajinkya Rahane will be one of India’s key batsmen in the WTC final against New Zealand in Southampton, where the ball is expected to move around quite a bit.

Meanwhile, Indian captain Virat Kohli also shared a picture on his social media account, posing with pacers, Mohammed Siraj and Ishant Sharma.

The Indian team featured in a three-day intra-squad match simulation ahead of the WTC final.

Important to play the ball late in England: Ajinkya Rahane

According to Ajinkya Rahane, it will be crucial for the batsmen to play the ball late in England, so that they can have a better chance of countering the movement. The vice-captain also stated that batsmen who are up for a challenge will enjoy playing in England.

In an interview on BCCI’s official website, Ajinkya Rahane said:

“Batsmen who enjoy challenging conditions will relish batting in England. As a batsman, I have learnt that it is better to play close (to your body) and late. Also, you are never set here. Even if you are on 70 or 80, one ball and you can get out.”

He added that while reaching the WTC final is a big achievement, the team will look at the match as just another game. Ajinkya Rahane stated:

“We have played consistently as a team for two years. As a result, we have reached the World Test Championship (WTC) final. It has not been easy, but ever since the WTC began, the team has performed as a unit. It is an important match, but we will look at it as just another game. We have got good time to prepare over here. Personally, I am very excited to feature in the WTC final. We will give our best and accept whatever the result is.”

Overcoming challenges 👏

Bonding like never before 🤜🤛

Reliving last 2 years' performance 👍#TeamIndia's Test vice-captain @ajinkyarahane88 & @cheteshwar1 reflect on the side's march to the ICC #WTC21 Final 👌 👌



Watch the full interview 🎥 👇https://t.co/7nld2kH1uZ pic.twitter.com/cbxfS3K4tX — BCCI (@BCCI) June 13, 2021

Ajinkya Rahane has featured in 73 Tests and has scored 4583 runs at an average of 41.28 with 12 hundreds.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee