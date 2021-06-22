WTC final:  [Watch] "Never tried this again" - Cheteshwar Pujara takes a cheeky dig at his wife's haircutting skills

The ICC shared a clip on Twitter where Cheteshwar Pujara was seen going through his Instagram memories. The Indian batsman, who recalled the time when her wife did his haircut during the lockdown, was, however, not satisfied with the cut he received.

Pujara stated that he would never let his wife cut his hair again. The Test specialist was also seen talking about some of his most memorable pictures posted on Instagram.

Regarding his wife giving him a haircut during the lockdown, Cheteshwar Pujara remarked:

"Only tried this once, after that I never tried it again. It's not up to the mark. I always like high standards for my hairstyle. She tried her best, it wasn't bad but could have been better."

Cheteshwar Pujara is currently part of the Indian team who are taking on New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. He failed to make an impact with the bat in the first innings, scoring just eight runs before being trapped lbw by Trent Boult.

Cheteshwar Pujara's batting is going to put pressure on the non-striker: Brad Hogg

Brad Hogg was critical of Cheteshwar Pujara's ultra-defensive batting approach in Southampton during the WTC final.

Pujara took 36 balls to get off the mark before being dismissed for eight off 54 deliveries. Hogg opined that Pujara's approach might make the batsman at the other end impatient. The former Australian spinner said on his YouTube channel:

"In England, the ball continues to swing even after it gets old and this is where Pujara's technique might cause more issues than not. It took a long time to get off the mark yesterday and if the batsman at the non-striker's end is in full flow, it is going to put pressure and that can create a bit of impatience and cause a wicket or two with his partner at the other end."

Although Pujara has often come under criticism for his inability to rotate the strike, the right-handed batsman continues to be a vital cog in India's Test setup. The 33-year-old will be keen to make an impact if India get a chance to bat in the second innings of the WTC final.

