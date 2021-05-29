WTC final:  [Watch] Wriddhiman Saha doing weight training in quarantine ahead of England tour

Indian wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha is seen gearing up for the upcoming tour of England by doing some weight training. Saha, who is currently quarantining in Mumbai, will fly off to England next month.

In a video shared by his IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, we see Wriddhiman Saha doing some weightlifting in his room ahead of India's crucial tour.

Wriddhiman Saha contracted COVID-19 just before IPL 2021 was postponed. However, the 36-year-old has made a full recovery and has been named in India's 20-man squad for the upcoming tour of England. Team India will first play New Zealand in the World Test Championship final, followed by a 5-match Test series against the host nation.

Saha's last Test appearance came in Adelaide against Australia last year. Since then, Rishabh Pant has emerged as the first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman for India in the longest format.

"Rishabh Pant should be our first-choice wicket-keeper in England" - Wriddhiman Saha

Rishabh Pant

Wriddhiman Saha is realistic about his chances of making the playing XI for the WTC final. The 36-year-old acknowledged that Rishabh Pant, who has moved ahead of him in the pecking order, is the favorite to feature as the first-choice wicket-keeper on the England tour.

"Rishabh Pant played the last few matches of the World Test Championship, he’s done well and he should be our first-choice keeper in England. I would just wait, and if any opportunity arises, I will give my best. I will keep practising for that one chance,” Wriddhiman Saha said in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda.

As India won't be able to bring in replacements at the last moment, owing to quarantine protocols, they have also included a third wicket-keeper in KS Bharat as a cover for the England tour.

I have recovered. Thanks for all your wishes! 👍 — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) May 18, 2021

How much are you enjoying Sportskeeda's cricket coverage? Please spend 30 seconds answering this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your cricket needs.