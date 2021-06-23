WTC Final: When was the last time New Zealand beat India in an ICC final?

New Zealand and India are currently battling in the first-ever ICC World Test Championship Final. The Blackcaps have been set a target of 139 to win the title, and they seem to be the favorites as they have eight wickets in hand.

The experienced pair of Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson are batting in the middle. However, if the Blackcaps win, it will not be the first time that New Zealand have managed to defeat India in an ICC tournament final.

Two decades ago, the two nations crossed swords in the ICC Knockout Trophy Final 2000-01. Nairobi hosted the summit clash between India and New Zealand. Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly batted brilliantly at the top and stitched a 141-run opening partnership.

Highest opening partnership for India in ICC finals:



Sachin Tendulkar & Sourav Ganguly - 141 v NZ, CT 2000

Rohit Sharma & Shubman Gill - 62 v NZ, WTC 2021

Gautam Gambhir & Yusuf Pathan - 25 v PAK, T20 WC 2007#Cricket #WTC2021 #WTCFinal2021 — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) June 19, 2021

While Tendulkar departed after scoring 69 runs, Ganguly went on to complete his century. Despite the fantastic opening partnership, India could only set a 265-run target for their opponents after finishing their 50 overs at 264/6.

Chris Cairns' century helped New Zealand beat India by four wickets

Venkatesh Prasad provided a superb start for India by dismissing opener Craig Spearman and captain Stephen Fleming inside the first six overs. Nathan Astle and Roger Twose got off to good starts, but they could not convert them into big scores.

Sachin Tendulkar dismissed Craig McMillan soon after as New Zealand were down to 132/5 in 23.2 overs. Chris Cairns then joined hands with Chris Harris and added 121 runs for the sixth wicket. While Harris lost his wicket in the 49th over, Cairns completed his ton and guided his team to the ICC Knockout Trophy championship.

Cairns remained unbeaten on 102 off 113 deliveries, hitting eight fours and two sixes. Unfortunately, Venkatesh Prasad's spell of 3/27 went in vain as India lost the ICC Knockout Trophy Final to New Zealand.

