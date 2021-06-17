WTC final: 3 reasons why Ishant Sharma was picked ahead of Mohammed Siraj

India's playing XI for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand on Friday has been announced by the BCCI, with Ishant Sharma getting the nod over Mohammed Siraj.

The batting order is pretty much along expected lines. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will open the innings while Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant will complete the Top 6.

It was in the bowling that India had to make some tough choices. Despite the surface in Southampton expected to offer swing and seam, India has decided to stick to their strengths and have picked both frontline spinners - Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

In the pace bowling department, the toss-up was expected to be between Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj, with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami picking themselves.

After all the permutations and combinations, the Indian think tank decided to go for Ishant Sharma ahead of Siraj.

Why Ishant Sharma got the nod ahead of Mohammed Siraj

In the wake of Ishant Sharma being picked in the playing XI for the WTC final ahead of Siraj, we analyze three reasons behind India’s choice.

#1 The experience factor

Ishant Sharma with teammates

Undoubtedly, Siraj had done nothing wrong to be kept out of the playing XI for the WTC final. He was terrific in Australia, where all the senior bowlers got injured.

Even in the series against England at home, he bowled with vigor. Ishant Sharma’s vast experience, however, turned the tide in his favor.

Ishant Sharma has been on three previous England tours and, in fact, is the most experienced fast bowler in the Indian team.

In 12 matches in England, Ishant Sharma has claimed 43 wickets at an average of 33.90 with two five-fours, including a famous match-winning spell at Lord’s.

Recently, Ishant Sharma played his landmark 100th Test for India in the home series against England.

In contrast, Siraj has featured in only five Tests. He has impressed most with his skills and attitude, staying on in Australia despite losing his father at the start of the tour.

India, though, has decided to go in for Ishant Sharma’s experience ahead of Siraj’s vibrancy. Considering the massive occasion, the move is an understandable one.

#2 Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami form a terrific trio

Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami

In the short time that Siraj has been with the Indian team, he has made a significant impression.

However, keeping aside the five Tests that Siraj has featured in, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been India’s terrific trio in the bowling department.

They have been brilliant for India over the last couple of seasons, and their wonderful performances have been one of the chief reasons India finds themselves in the WTC final.

In contrast, when Siraj played in Australia, it was with fellow newcomers like Shardul Thakur and T Natarajan.

If you look at their record in the WTC, Ishant Sharma has claimed 36 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 17.36 with three five-wicket hauls. Further, Shami has also picked up 36 wickets in 10 Tests, averaging 19.77 with one five-wicket haul.

Bumrah, too, has been excellent with 34 scalps in nine Tests while averaging 22.41, with two five-fors. The trio playing in the WTC final together will be a fitting culmination to two years of hard work.

#3 Ishant Sharma’s defiant batting skills

Ishant Sharma

In the WTC final, every run will matter. While India has a strong batting line-up, they have faltered in the past in English conditions when the ball has moved around. As such, even bowlers will be expected to contribute with the bat.

While Jadeja is a genuine all-rounder, Ashwin is more than handy with the bat. However, if you look at India’s tail, too many runs cannot be expected of Shami and Bumrah.

Shami will be targeted by New Zealand bowlers, having injured himself while batting in Australia. Bumrah, too won’t inspire much confidence with the bat, despite his enterprising half-century in a practice game Down Under.

Here’s where Ishant Sharma can come in handy. He has a decent defensive technique and, over the years, has been involved in numerous crucial partnerships down the order with top and middle-order batters.

India can depend on his dogged batting and his humungous experience if they lose their way with the bat. This is one more factor that could have titled the scales Ishant Sharma’s way.

