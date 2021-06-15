WTC final: Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson Test captaincy records and stats

Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson are all set to lead their respective sides in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The much-anticipated contest between India and New Zealand will be held in Southampton from June 18-22.

All doubts over Kane Williamson’s participation were cleared when he was named captain of the 15-member New Zealand squad for the WTC final. The Kiwi skipper had missed the Edgbaston Test against England due to an elbow injury.

While New Zealand geared up for the WTC final with two Tests against England, India took part in a three-day intra-squad match simulation in Southampton. India arrived directly at the Ageas Bowl after landing in England. The Kiwis, on the other hand, have reached Southampton recently following the conclusion of the Edgbaston Test.

How have Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson fared as leaders?

Apart from being the captains of their respective sides, Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson are also the best batters in their teams. Ahead of one of their biggest tests, we take a look at key numbers pertaining to their leadership and batting.

Overall Test captaincy record

Virat Kohli has led India in 60 Test matches so far, out of which India have won 36 and lost 14, with 10 matches ending in draws. He is India’s most successful Test captain and will go past MS Dhoni to become the player to have led India in most Test matches following the WTC final.

Kane Williamson, on the other hand, has captained New Zealand in 36 Tests, out of which they have won 21 and lost only eight, with seven matches ending in draws. He is second on the list of New Zealand captains to have led the country in most matches. Stephen Fleming is way ahead on the table, having led the Kiwis in 80 Tests.

Batting record as captain

In the 60 Tests that Virat Kohli has led India in, he has scored 5392 runs, including 20 hundreds, at an average of 58.60. The numbers include a career-best 254* registered against South Africa in Pune in October 2019. While 10 of his Test tons as captain have come at home, he has registered four in Australia and two each in England and South Africa.

In 36 Tests that Kane Williamson has captained the Kiwis, he has 3092 runs to his name at an average of 60.62. He has registered 11 of his 24 hundreds while leading New Zealand. Kane Williamson’s carer-best with the bat has also come as captain - 251 against West Indies in Hamilton in December 2020. Out of his 11 tons as skipper, nine have come at home, one in Zimbabwe and one in the UAE, against Pakistan.

Batting record as captain in winning causes

Looking at their batting record as skipper in winning matches, Virat Kohli has smashed 3328 runs in 36 Tests at an average of 61.62. 11 of his 20 hundreds as captain have come in winning causes.

As for Kane Williamson, he has scored 2210 runs in 21 Tests that the Kiwis have won with him at the helm. Eight of his 11 tons as leader have come in matches that New Zealand have won.

Captaincy record in the WTC

Virat Kohli has led India in 14 WTC matches, out of which India have won 10 and lost four. Of the four defeats, two have come in New Zealand and one each in India and Australia.

Kane Williamson has captained the Kiwis in nine games in the WTC. Of these, New Zealand have won six and lost three. Of the three losses, two have been registered in Australia and one in Sri Lanka.

Batting record as captain in the WTC

In 14 matches that Virat Kohli has led in the WTC, he has scored 877 runs at an average of 43.85 with two hundreds to his name. Both his centuries in the WTC have come in India - 254* versus South Africa in Pune and 136 against Bangladesh in Kolkata, his last international century.

Kane Williamson has scored 817 runs, including three hundreds, in nine WTC matches at an average of 58.35. All his three tons have been registered in New Zealand - 251 versus West Indies in Hamilton, 129 against Pakistan in Mount Maunganui and 238 versus Pakistan in Christchurch.

Virat Kohli’s captaincy record vs New Zealand

Virat Kohli has led India in five matches against the Kiwis. Of these, India have won three and lost two. The wins have come in India while the losses have been registered in New Zealand. The Indian captain has scored 347 runs in these five Tests at an average of 34.70 with one hundred - 211 in Indore in 2016.

Kane Williamson’s captaincy record vs India

Kane Williamson has led New Zealand in four matches against India. Of these, the Kiwis have won two and lost two. The wins have come at home and the losses in India. Kane Williamson has scored 232 runs in these four Tests at an average of 33.14 with a best of 89.

Edited by Samya Majumdar