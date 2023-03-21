WPL 2023: Predicting the 3 players who will take the most wickets in the RCB vs MI match

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take the field for the last time in WPL 2023, as they play the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, March 21.

RCB have been eliminated from the race to the playoffs and while MI were the first team to secure qualification, a lot is riding on this game for them. A win today will take them a step closer to finishing on top of the league, which is imperative towards securing a direct entry to the final.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. must not just win, but must also rely on UP Warriorz (UPW) doing a favor later in the day when they take on the Delhi Capitals (DC).

As far as their own game is concerned, however, MI will know that their bowlers will have a huge say in how things unfold.

Here, we try to predict the three bowlers who could take the most wickets in this WPL 2023 clash between MI and RCB.

#1 Hayley Matthews

Hayley Matthews has been in pristine form across departments in WPL 2023, snaring wickets for fun while scoring runs up top with equal ease. The West Indian captain has proven herself to be one of the best value-for-money acquisitions at the auction, having been snapped up for a mere ₹40 lakh.

So far, she has bagged 12 wickets with the ball, and given that there's a matchup to exploit against RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana, who has struggled against right-arm off-spin, she ought to come into play.

It shouldn't come as a surprise at all should M skipper Harmanpreet Kaur turn to Matthews right away in the powerplay. With the pitches also tiring out, the off-spinner should fancy her chances of getting in amongst the wickets.

#2 Asha Sobhana

One of the bright spots in the last few games for RCB has been the performance of leg-spinner Asha Sobhana. She may have gone wicketless against the Gujarat Giants but was mighty impressive in the two games preceding that, snaring four wickets across them.

Sobhana has cast herself as one of the few wrist spinners who has had a decent run of games and has stood tall in WPL 2023. Her drop and guile, apart from a well-disguised googly, puts her in the fray for more wickets when she comes up against MI on Tuesday.

In fact, her two best displays this tournament have come at the DY Patil Stadium. Don't be surprised at all if she adds more wickets to her tally then.

#3 Amelia Kerr

Away from all the hype and buzz, Amelia Kerr has silently chipped away at the wickets for MI this WPL 2023. The White Ferns leg-spinner hasn't needed the assistance of the pitch with her flight and variations doing the trick for her.

On tracks that are tiring, she is only bound to get in on the act even more. She also enjoys an advantage over superstars such as Sophie Devine and Ellyse Perry, having kept them quiet in T20s in times gone by.

She has picked up at least two wickets in five of the seven matches she has played thus far. Consistency has been the key to her returns and expect that to spill over into Tuesday's WPL 2023 clash.

Who, according to you, will pick up the most wickets in the MI-RCB WPL 2023 clash on Tuesday?

