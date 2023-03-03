WPL 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League, WPL 2023, will finally get underway on Saturday, March 4. The first match of the T20 league will be played between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST. All the matches of WPL 2023 will be played in Mumbai, with Brabourne Stadium and Dr DY Patil Sports Academy being the two venues.

Apart from Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz are the three other franchises that will feature in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League.

A total of 22 matches will be played in WPL 2023, with each franchise playing the other twice in the league stage. Following the league games, there will be an Eliminator on March 24 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, followed by the final on March 26 at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

WPL 2023 telecast channel list in India

Viacom 18 has acquired the media rights for WPL for a period of five years. The company will pay ₹951 crore for the period - 2023 to 2027. As such, all matches of WPL 2023 will be live telecast on the Sports18 network.

The live streaming of the Women’s Premier League 2023 matches will also be available on the Jio Cinema app. The afternoon matches of the tournament will begin at 3:30 PM IST and the evening games at 7:30 PM IST.

WPL 2023: Full Schedule with timings in IST

Below is the full schedule for the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League with their IST timings.

March 4: Gujarat Giants vs. Mumbai Indians, DY Patil Stadium, 7:30 pm IST

March 5: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Delhi Capitals, Brabourne Stadium, 3:30 pm IST

March 5: UP Warriorz vs. Gujarat Giants, DY Patil Stadium, 7:30 pm IST

March 6: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians, Brabourne Stadium, 7:30 pm IST

March 7: Delhi Capitals vs. UP Warriorz, DY Patil Stadium, 7:30 pm IST

March 8: Gujarat Giants vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, Brabourne Stadium, 7:30 pm IST

March 9: Delhi Capitals vs. Mumbai Indians, DY Patil Stadium, 7:30 pm IST

March 10: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. UP Warriorz, Brabourne Stadium, 7:30 pm IST

March 11: Gujarat Giants vs. Delhi Capitals, DY Patil Stadium, 7:30 pm IST

March 12: UP Warriorz vs. Mumbai Indians, Brabourne Stadium, 7:30 pm IST

March 13: Delhi Capitals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, DY Patil Stadium, 7:30 pm IST

March 14: Gujarat Giants vs. Mumbai Indians, Brabourne Stadium, 7:30 pm IST

March 15: UP Warriorz vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, DY Patil Stadium, 7:30 pm IST

March 16: Gujarat Giants vs. Delhi Capitals, Brabourne Stadium, 7:30 pm IST

March 18: UP Warriorz vs. Mumbai Indians, DY Patil Stadium, 3:30 pm IST

March 18: Gujarat Giants vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, Brabourne Stadium, 7:30 pm IST

March 20: Gujarat Giants vs. UP Warriorz, Brabourne Stadium, 3:30 pm IST

March 20: Delhi Capitals vs. Mumbai Indians, DY Patil Stadium, 7:30 pm IST

March 21: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians, DY Patil Stadium, 3:30 pm IST

March 21: UP Warriorz vs. Delhi Capitals, Brabourne Stadium, 7:30 pm IST

March 24: Eliminator, DY Patil Stadium, 7:30 pm IST

March 26: Final, Brabourne Stadium, 7:30 pm IST

