WPL 2024: 3 milestones that could be broken in today’s MI vs GG match

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 is set for another exciting clash as Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with Gujarat Giants (GG) in match number 16 on Saturday, March 9, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Mumbai come into this match in a strong position, currently sitting at number two in the points table. They have a dominant record against the Giants, having won all three encounters against them thus far. Another victory on Saturday will take MI to the top of the WPL .

On the other hand, GG are looking to turn their fortunes around. Currently placed at the bottom of the points table, their only win this season came against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). They will be aiming to upset Mumbai and climb out of the cellar.

As both teams gear up for an exciting clash on Saturday, let's take a look at three milestones that could be broken in today's MI vs GG match.

#3 Nat Sciver-Brunt could become only the second player to complete 500 WPL runs

Nat Sciver-Brunt for Mumbai Indians

Nat Sciver-Brunt has been sensational for the Mumbai franchise across the two seasons. The Englishwoman, who has taken 17 wickets with her right-arm pace, is also the leading run-getter for MI in WPL.

Sciver-Brunt has amassed 469 runs at an average of 42.64 and a strike rate of 135.94 across 16 innings for MI. Another 31 runs will see her breach the 500-run mark and become the first-ever MI player to do so.

So far, only Meg Lanning (606) has scored over 500 runs in WPL.

#2 Ashleigh Gardner could become the first player to complete 300 WPL runs for GG

Ashleigh Gardner is a superstar for Gujarat Giants

Ashleigh Gardner has undoubtedly been the best player for an underperforming Gujarat Giants side. The Australian maestro sits atop the bowling charts and has also scored the most runs for the franchise thus far.

Gardner has the potential to make history by becoming the first player to score 300 runs for GG. She has so far scored 296 runs at a strike rate of 132.43 across 13 innings and is only four runs shy of the landmark.

#1 Mumbai Indians could become the first team to qualify for WPL 2024 playoffs

Mumbai Indians are currently second on the WPL 2024 points table

With a win on Saturday, Mumbai Indians have a golden opportunity to become the first team to secure their spot in the WPL 2024 playoffs.

Currently sitting comfortably in second place on the points table, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has been one of the most consistent teams in the tournament.

A win against GG would take MI's points tally to 10, mathematically guaranteeing them a berth in the knockout stages.

Even if MI lose their last league game against RCB on March 12th, they cannot be knocked out of the tournament. Three of the five competing franchises advance to the playoffs, and MI's strong position will help them secure a place in the top three.

