WPL 2024: 3 milestones that could be broken in today’s MI vs RCB match

The 19th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will see Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, March 12.

Bangalore will look to confirm their playoff berth with a win against the defending champions. On the other hand, a defeat by a huge margin will put RCB's spot in bother, with UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants still in the fray for a top-three finish.

Mumbai, on the other hand, will look to go past Delhi Capitals (DC) in the standings on Tuesday.

Both teams have produced some epic encounters in the last three meetings. On that note, let's take a look at three records that could be broken in today's MI vs RCB match.

#1 Smriti Mandhana 48 runs away from becoming the top-scorer in WPL 2024

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana has been in blistering form in WPL 2024, leading her team from the front. The left-handed batter has amassed 248 runs in seven matches at an average of 35.42, including two half-centuries.

Mandhana is currently the fourth-highest run-scorer in the ongoing edition of the tournament. She needs 48 more runs to go past Deepti Sharma and become the top run-scorer this season.

#2 Smriti Mandhana could go past Shafali Verma in the list of most sixes hit in WPL 2024

Smriti Mandhana has been a force to be reckoned with in WPL 2024. She has already smacked 10 sixes this season and is second on the list of most maximums hit by batters this year.

Mandhana is two sixes behind Delhi Capitals opener Shafali Verma's tally of 12. Given the form she is in, the RCB skipper could go past Shafali on the list of most sixes hit by a batter this season when she turns up against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday night.

#3 Ellyse Perry could enter the top-three in all-time run-getters in WPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Ellyse Perry is one of the best all-rounders to have ever played the game. Be it bowling, batting, or fielding, she is every captain's go-to player.

Perry has also made her presence felt in the WPL for Bangalore. She has amassed 459 runs from 14 matches at an average of 45.90, including four half-centuries.

If she scores 13 runs against Mumbai, Perry will go past Nat Sciver-Brunt to be the third-highest run-scorer in the history of the WPL.

