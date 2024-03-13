WPL 2024: 3 records that Ellyse Perry broke during her superb 6/15 vs MI in Match 19

Ellyse Perry was the star of the show for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their crucial WPL match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday (March 12).

Perry delivered a bowling performance for the ages, taking an incredible six wickets for just 15 runs in her quota of four overs. Her spell completely dismantled the Mumbai batting order, restricting them to 113 runs in the first innings.

Perry's accuracy and variations in pace proved too much to handle for the Mumbai batters. She bagged two wickets off consecutive balls in the ninth over, bamboozling the stumps of S Sajana and Harmanpreet Kaur.

Perry sent back Amelia Kerr and Amanjot Kaur with two deliveries that nipped back before claiming her fifer by dismissing Pooja Vastrakar.

On the very last ball of her spell, Perry took another big fish in Nat Sciver-Brunt, who was trapped in front of the stumps.

Perry not only put up a sensational show with the ball but also contributed with the bat as she top-scored with 40* and helped RCB chase down 114 in the second innings.

All in all, it was a record-breaking night for the Australian, who broke several milestones against MI. Here is a compilation of three of such achievements.

#1 Best figures in WPL history

Ellyse Perry celebrating with her RCB teammates

Ellyse Perry's exceptional control and execution resulted in a staggering six wickets for just 15 runs in four overs. This wasn't just a match-winning performance; it was a history-making one.

Expand Tweet

Her figures of 6/15 are now the best bowling performance ever recorded in WPL history. She has surpassed Marizanne Kapp on the list. Kapp took 5/15 for the Delhi Capitals (DC) against the Gujarat Giants (GG) during WPL 2023.

Hence, Perry is now also the first player to clinch six wickets in an innings in WPL.

#2 First cricketer to have multiple centuries and fifers in T20 cricket

Ellyse Perry was on fire with the ball for RCB

Perry achieved another remarkable feat as she is now the first-ever cricketer (man or woman) to score multiple centuries and bag multiple five-wicket hauls in T20 cricket.

The Australian all-rounder, who is one of the best players in the game's history, has played over 300 T20 games, where she has hammered over 7,000 runs alongside taking 200+ wickets.

She has two centuries to her name, both coming in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) for Sydney Sixers. Perry's first fifer (5/22) also came for the Sixers during WBBL 2023.

#3 Best T20 bowling figures at the Arun Jaitley Stadium

After hosting more than 160 T20 matches, including 84 IPL games, the Arun Jaitley Stadium (Delhi) has now witnessed the best ever bowling figures in its history.

Perry's 6/15 has now eclipsed all the previous bowling spells (men/women) at the venue, including Lasith Malinga's 5/13 against Delhi Capitals (DC) at IPL 2011, which was the previous best bowling performance at the stadium.

Apart from this, Perry now also has the best bowling strike rate (10.00) in WPL 2024 (minimum five wickets taken).

