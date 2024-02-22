WPL 2024: Schedule, venues, live streaming details - all you need to know 

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 gets underway with a match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, February 23. This is a rematch of the 2023 final in which Mumbai got the better of Delhi by seven wickets at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

A total of 22 matches will be played in the second edition of the Women’s Premier League, including the Eliminator and the final. The tournament will be played at two venues - M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The first 11 games will be played in Bengaluru, while the remaining 11 matches will be held in Delhi.

The format of WPL 2024 is the same as last year. The five franchises will take on each other twice in the league stage. The top side in the points table after the league round will directly qualify for the final. The second and third-placed teams will face off in Eliminator. The winner of the Eliminator clash will then meet the league table toppers in the final.

WPL 2024 schedule with venues and timings in IST

Below is a look at the full schedule for WPL 2024 with venues and IST timings.

Match 1: February 23, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (7:30 PM IST)

Match 2: February 24, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (7:30 PM IST)

Match 3: February 25, Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (7:30 PM IST)

Match 4: February 26, UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (7:30 PM IST)

Match 5: February 27, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (7:30 PM IST)

Match 6: February 28, Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (7:30 PM IST)

Match 7: February 29, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (7:30 PM IST)

Match 8: March 1, UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (7:30 PM IST)

Match 9: March 2, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (7:30 PM IST)

Match 10: March 3, Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (7:30 PM IST)

Expand Tweet

Match 11: March 4, UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (7:30 PM IST)

Match 12: March 5, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

Match 13: March 6, Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

Match 14: March 7, UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

Match 15: March 8, Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

Match 16: March 9, Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

Match 17: March 10, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

Match 18: March 11, Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

Match 19: March 12, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

Match 20: March 13, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

Eliminator: March 15, Eliminator, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

Final: March 17, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

WPL 2024: Live telecast and live streaming details

The live telecast of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 will be available on Sports 18. The live-streaming of the matches will be available on the Jio Cinema app as well as the website. All the matches will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

WPL 2024 squads

Here’s a list of all five Women’s Premier League 2024 squads

Mumbai Indians

Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, SB Keerthana

Delhi Capitals

Meg Lanning (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Arundati Reddy, Jess Jonnasen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatiaa, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Smriti Mandhana (captain), Asha Sobhana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Nadine de Klerk, Indrani Roy, Shradda Pokharkar, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Shubha Sateesh, S Meghna, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux

Gujarat Giants

Beth Mooney (captain), Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Trisha Poojitha, Sayali Sathgare, Priya Mishra, Lea Tahuhu, Kathryn Bryce, Mannat Kashyap, Tarannum Pathan, Veda Krishnamurthy

UP Warriorz

Alyssa Healy (captain), Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Danielle Wyatt, Vrinda Dinesh, Saima Thakor, Poonam Khenmar, Gouher Sultana

WPL 2024 opening ceremony details

The WPL 2024 opening ceremony will begin at 6:30 PM IST on February 23, an hour before the tournament opener gets underway.

The official social media handle of the tournament has confirmed that Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Kartik Aryan will perform at the grand opening ceremony at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Expand Tweet

The live telecast of the opening ceremony will be available on Sports 18, while the live streaming will be on Jio Cinema, starting 6:30 PM onwards.

How to book WPL 2024 tickets online?

WPL 2024 tickets for matches in Bengaluru are available on bookmyshow.com. Cricket fans can purchase tickets online on the official BookMyShow website or app.

Tickets for WPL 2024 matches in Bengaluru start from ₹100. The maximum price of tickets on sale is ₹200. Further, fans will also have to pay a booking fee on the online platform for reserving their seats.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App