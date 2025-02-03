Wriddhiman Saha retires: Top 5 knocks by the wicketkeeper-batter in Tests

One of the greatest glovemen to have come out of India, Wriddhiman Saha brought an end to an illustrious career after playing his last professional match against Punjab in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25.

Saha, who represented the nation in 40 Tests, emerged as India’s premier wicketkeeper after MS Dhoni's retirement. A legend for Bengal in the domestic circuit, Wriddhiman Saha’s magic behind the stumps earned him plaudits all across the globe.

Former India Test skipper Virat Kohli had publicly called Saha the best wicketkeeper he had seen in his career. Keeping aside his exceptional glovework, Saha was an important batter for India in the lower middle order.

It was only after the emergence of Rishabh Pant that Saha fell behind in the pipeline for the wicketkeeper’s slot in the Indian team. Despite his limited performances as a batter, Saha played some fine knocks in his Test career.

With Saha’s retirement from all forms of cricket, let us look at his top five knocks in Test cricket:

#5. 67 vs Sri Lanka in Colombo, 2017

One of his underrated knocks, Wriddhiman Saha scored an impressive 67 against Sri Lanka in the second Test in Colombo in 2017. India were in a commanding situation when Saha came into bat in the first innings.

With the score reading 413/5, Saha looked in complete control of proceedings and scored at a good clip. He smashed four fours and a six during his 134-ball knock as India posted a mammoth score of 622 on the back of centuries from Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara. India went on to win the Test by an innings and 53 runs on the back of a splendid all-round performance.

#4. 61 vs New Zealand in Kanpur, 2021

Saha scored an important 61 against New Zealand in the Kanpur Test back in 2021. On the back of a debut century from Shreyas Iyer, India posted a competitive score of 345 in the first innings.

Despite an opening stand of 151 between Tom Latham and Will Young, New Zealand folded for just 296, surrendering a 51-run lead. India were reduced to 51/5 in the second innings, putting New Zealand in a commanding situation.

That is when Saha batted out of his skin and scored 61 which included four fours and a six and steadied the ship for India. His knock eventually allowed India to declare on 234. The visitors batted well as the last pair of Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel batted for nearly 10 overs to save the Test for New Zealand.

#3. 106 vs Bangladesh in Hyderabad, 2017

One of Wriddhiman Saha’s Test centuries came against Bangladesh in 2017. Saha scored 106 off 155 deliveries in the first innings and helped India post a massive score of 687.

Murali Vijay scored a century while Virat Kohli was at his ominous best, scoring a double century, though it was Saha’s knock towards the end that provided the impetus that India needed at that stage.

His knock was studded with seven fours and two sixes as India declared their innings after a superb showing. India went on to win the match by 208 runs to win the only Test of the series.

#2. 104 vs West Indies in Gros Islet, 2016

One of the best Test knocks from Saha came during India’s tour of West Indies in 2016. The visiting team were reduced to 126/5 and needed the pair of Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin to step up.

They defied the West Indies bowling attack and put India in a strong position with a partnership of 225 runs. Saha played out the initial burst and grinded hard to score his maiden Test century.

His knock of 104 came off 227 deliveries and included 13 fours to take India to a competitive score of 353. On the back of a splendid bowling performance in the second innings, India won the match by 237 runs.

#1. 117 vs Australia in Ranchi, 2017

Wriddhiman Saha’s highest Test score came against the mighty Aussies in 2017 during an important Test in Ranchi. Riding on a sensational knock from Steve Smith, Australia posted 451 in the first innings.

India had to bat well to prevent Australia from taking an advantage in the game. Cheteshwar Pujara scored a daddy double century and tired the Australian bowlers with a marathon knock of 202 which came off 525 deliveries.

The platform was set for the lower-middle order to flourish and Saha didn't let the opportunity go. He took his time initially and played some exquisite shots en route to a knock of 117, including eight fours and a six. The match eventually ended in a draw.

