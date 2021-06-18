WTC Final: 3 toughest assignments faced by India en route to the final

The exponential growth enjoyed by white-ball formats in cricket has meant a slow erosion in popularity for the longest format of the game. Two years ago, the International Cricket Council announced the World Test Championship to address this issue and rejuvenate Test cricket. From tomorrow, the final of the inaugural edition of this tournament commences with a clash between Team India and New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Team India head into this game with 12 wins in 17 Test matches in the league stage. Let us relive the three toughest assignments faced by the Indian team en route to the final.

#1 Against South Africa (home series)

After registering a comprehensive series win against West Indies in the Caribbean, the Indian team was back on home soil for a three-Test series against South Africa.

The series witnessed a new opening combination, with Rohit Sharma given the role for the first time in Test match cricket.

The series showcased India's batting prowess against a quality South African bowling unit, with Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal and skipper Virat Kohli all smashing double hundreds.

The spinners, too, weaved their magic with Ravichandran Ashwin scalping a seven-wicket haul in an innings in the first game. A dominating performance by the Indian team in all three departments ensured a clean sweep, with Rohit Sharma being adjudged as the player of the series.

#2 Against Australia (away series)

Rishabh Pant in action for the Indian team.

After a horrific run against New Zealand away from home and post the pandemic-induced hiatus, Team India In embarked on a journey Down Under.

In their quest to get their World Test Championship campaign back on track, the first challenge for the young side was the Pink Ball Test in Adelaide. However, the second innings of the game is something Team India and their fans would wish to forget. The visiting side was bundled out for 36 runs, their lowest total in the history of Test cricket.

Despite seemingly being down and out, the young side, led by Ajinkya Rahane, bounced back in Melbourne, registering a comfortable eight-wicket win.

The Sydney Test is renowned for the tremendous skill and willpower showcased by Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin in the final session of day five to help India secure a hard-fought draw.

The final Test match at the Gabba truly signified the rise of a young Indian side. With Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill shouldering the responsibility of the side in the run chase, the team found two youngsters graduating from Under-19 cricket to make a mark at the international level.

#3 Against England (home series)

The final series at home against the formidable England outfit witnessed Axar Patel's prowess at the international level.

Making his debut for the Indian side in the second Test match at Chennai, the left-arm spinner scalped 27 wickets in the series to stamp his authority on world cricket.

After a drubbing in the first Test match at Chennai, courtesy of a Joe Root double hundred, the Indian team bounced back to clinch the series 3-1. The scoreline, however, does not truly reveal the intensity and highly competitive nature of the series.

As the team gears up for their toughest battle against the Kiwis, the experience of these three series will hold them in good shape. Every time they have been put under pressure, the Indian team has found a way to bounce back.

The team has crawled their way out of challenging situations, with each and every member of the squad taking ownership and guiding the team through safety.

Tomorrow will mark a new chapter in the narrative of this truly-inspiring young Indian Test side.

Edited by S Chowdhury