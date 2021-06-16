WTC Final: Which Indian bowler has dismissed Ross Taylor the most?

The iconic final of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) will start on 18th June at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Two of the most consistent sides in world cricket - India and New Zealand - will vie for the coveted trophy.

The last time the two sides squared off in the league stage of the competition, the Kiwis registered a comprehensive 2-0 series win at home in January 2020.

Despite the stumble, the Indian team bounced back in emphatic fashion in the away series against Australia and at home against England.

The summit clash in the game's most challenging format is set to showcase an immense amount of skillset by two of the most dominant sides in the international arena. The match will also exhibit an iconic player battle between two stalwarts of the game, Ross Taylor and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ravichandra Ashwin's record against Ross Taylor

Ravichandran Ashwin will be the key for the Indian team.

One of the mainstays in the New Zealand batting unit, Ross Taylor, has been a prolific performer, amassing 7506 runs in 107 matches at an average of 45.75.

The former Kiwis skipper has shouldered the bulk of the responsibility along with Kane Williamson. The duo have forged a formidable partnership in the middle order for the Black Caps over the past couple of years.

However, if there is one chink in the armor for Ross Taylor heading into this game, it is his record against Ravichandran Ashwin. The ace spinner has dismissed Taylor five times in six Test matches, the most by an Indian bowler in the history of the New Zealand vs India rivalry.

Ravichandran Ashwin will be the key to India's chances

Of those five dismissals, the veteran batsman has been bowled twice and once adjudged plumb in front of the wicket. A detailed analysis of this will help us understand the strategy the Indian side will likely have when they are up against the Kiwi side.

As the two sides set foot on the Ageas Bowl ground, Ashwin will hold the key for the Indian team in this high-voltage clash. The bowling unit led by the off-spinner will look to bowl straight and target the stumps, ensuring the batsmen play every delivery.

Along with his record against Taylor, another significant reason why Ashwin will be the trump card for the Indian team is the number of left-handers in the Kiwi lineup. With three left-handers in the top five of the batting unit, the 34-year-old will fancy his chances against them.

Impressive numbers in World Test Championship for Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin has been in sublime form all through the World Test Championship. He is currently the leading wicket-taker for the Indian team in the WTC with 67 scalps in 13 matches, three behind Pat Cummins.

In the last series against England at home, Ashwin joined the elite club of players to scalp 400 wickets in the longest format of the game. He was the second-quickest player to achieve this historic feat in 77 Tests, behind spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan.

While he does not feature in the white-ball format of the game for the Indian side, this marquee clash will be one of the high points of Ashwin's international career.

The wicket at the Ageas Bowl has been known to assist spinners in the recent past, and he will make optimum use of the conditions on offer. The hard Duke ball will also help Ashwin extract bounce and assist him with turn on a dry pitch.

With the conditions conducive for the Indian side, Ashwin will look to add to his wicket tally and help the Indian team script a famous win.

