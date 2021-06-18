WTC Final: Batting record of New Zealand players on English soil

The stage is all set in Southampton for the summit clash of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) between India and New Zealand. Both teams appear evenly matched and it is extremely difficult to predict the winner of this crucial game.

The build-up to the contest has seen intense focus on the two heavyweight bowling line-ups in the WTC final. The bowling attack that comes out on top might well decide the eventual outcome of this high-profile Test match.

Tom Latham, who captained New Zealand in the second Test against England, will hand over the reins to the returning Kane Williamson. The regular skipper will replace Will Young and bat at his usual number three position.

The 🇳🇿 skipper looking 𝗳𝗼𝗰𝘂𝘀𝗲𝗱 ahead of a big week for @BLACKCAPS 👊 pic.twitter.com/YKiEKgmx4w — The Ageas Bowl (@TheAgeasBowl) June 17, 2021

Veteran wicket-keeper batsman BJ Watling will also make a comeback after a minor injury and is set to replace Tom Blundell in the playing XI. Watling has already announced that this is going to be his farewell game for New Zealand. He will be looking to deliver and bid adieu to the sport in grand fashion by winning the World Test Championship.

The rest of the New Zealand batting line-up could comprise the usual suspects like Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Ross Taylor, and Colin de Grandhomme.

The New Zealand batting line-up has significant experience playing Test cricket in England, with the exception of de Grandhomme. The all-rounder played his only Test in England last week and was unbeaten on nine in the only innings he batted in.

Stats of New Zealand's batsman in Tests in England

Tom Latham: Matches - 4 | Runs - 234 | HS - 84 | Average - 33.43 | 50's - 2

Devon Conway: Matches - 2 | Runs - 306 | HS - 200 | Average - 76.50 | 50's - 1 | 100's - 1

Kane Williamson: Matches - 5 | Runs - 261 | HS - 132 | Average - 26.10 | 50's - 1 | 100's - 1

Ross Taylor: Matches - 9 | Runs - 650 | HS - 154* | Average - 40.63 | 50's - 4 | 100's - 1

Henry Nicholls: Matches - 2 | Runs - 105 | HS - 61 | Average - 35 | 50's - 1

B J Watling: Matches - 4 | Runs - 300 | HS - 120 | Average - 50 | 50's - 2 | 100's - 1

Devon Conway has made a dream start to his Test career by notching up a sensational double hundred at Lord's on debut. In his short career so far, he has shown tremendous potential and looks like a star in the making.

Thanks to his recent form, Conway will be one of the pivotal players for New Zealand in the WTC final. The Indian bowlers will have to devise plans accordingly and try to scalp the Kiwi opener early.

England should consider testing Conway with the short ball. At Lord's he played 33% false shots against balls shorter than 9m. So far in this Test they've bowled nine balls on this length. #ENGvNZ — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) June 11, 2021

Senior batsmen Watling and Ross Taylor have a superior record to most of their compatriots while playing in England. New Zealand will look to the veteran duo to play the role of anchor in the middle-order and guide the youngsters around them.

For a player of his stature, Kane Williamson has a rather ordinary record in English conditions. It is surprising because the Kiwis skipper is one of the best players of swing today, and is known for his nonchalant back-foot play against the moving ball.

Williamson will try to improve his sub-par record and play a crucial knock to assist his team's cause in the upcoming match.

For Kane Williamson, England is the final frontier. The Kiwi batsman is a legend of the game, but as this @CricViz graphic shows, England is the only place he's struggled to make runs...so far. #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/rHj01MN9BL — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) June 2, 2021

Edited by Parimal Dagdee