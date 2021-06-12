WTC final: Ravichandran Ashwin's 5 best spells in the tournament

Ravichandran Ashwin has been a phenomenal bowler for Team India for over a decade now. After a bumper start to his Test career, there was a brief stutter when he found the going to be tough in overseas conditions. However, being an astute reader of the game, the last 18 months have seen him transform into arguably the best finger spinner in the longest format across all conditions.

His form and wicket-taking abilities have been instrumental in India's march into the World Test Championship (WTC) final, where they will lock horns with New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton later this month.

Ravichandran Ashwin has been superb in the WTC, picking up 67 wickets in 24 innings, including four five-wicket hauls. He is also the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

On that note, let's take a look at the off-spinner's five best spells in the WTC.

7/145 against South Africa in Visakhapatnam

Ashwin laid the early marker in WTC against South Africa

Ravichandran Ashwin has been an absolute match-winner in home conditions and he proved that against South Africa by picking up seven wickets in an innings - the best bowling figure by an Indian bowler in a single innings in the WTC. Ashwin scalped seven wickets while conceding 145 runs in the first Test at Vishakhapatnam as India went on to win the match by 203 runs.

Special win in Vizag. 🇮🇳

On to the next one now! 💪 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 6, 2019

5/43 Against England in Chennai

Ashwin at his best

The series against England earlier in the year was always going to be crucial for India in their WTC campaign. The team were coming on the back of a series triumph in Australia and had to win the series against England to cement their spot in the WTC final.

However, India lost the first match and were under immense pressure. In the second Test at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the hosts scored 329 in their first innings. England, in response, were bundled out for 134, owing primarily to Ravichandran Ashwin's five-wicket haul. The off-spinner conceded only 43 runs in 23.5 overs and didn't let the England batters settle. India ultimately won the game by 317 runs.

5/47 against England in Ahmedabad

Spinning a web

India had found their momentum and England were struggling on pitches that offered great assistance to the spinners. However, the visitors were put under more pressure when Ravichandran Ashwin combined with Axar Patel to spin them out in the final two Test matches in Ahmedabad.

In the fourth Test, England came into bat in the second innings, still trailing India by 160 runs. However, their final WTC innings went south immediately as India's spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel heaped misery on the visitors. Ashwin picked up five wickets for 47 runs as England were knocked over for just 135, with India winning the contest by an innings and 25 runs.

The spin twins once again demolish England.

Ashwin: 5 for 47

Ashwin: 5 for 47

Axar: 5 for 48#INDvENG — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 6, 2021

6/61 vs England in Chennai

R Ashwin

It was a match which gave India a rude wakeup call as England, led by Joe Root's superb double ton, went on to win the match and put all the pressure back on Virat Kohli and co. to win the series if they had to reach the WTC final.

England amassed 578 runs in the first innings, with India managing only 337 in response. Ashwin then stepped up in the second innings as he picked up six wickets for 61 runs. But England stretched their lead to 419 as India fell short by 227 runs.

4/55 vs Australia in Adelaide

Ashwin bagged the important wicket of Steve Smith

India were in control of the Adelaide Test and were even favorites to win the match at one point. Ravichandran Ashwin was absolutely brilliant with the pink ball, picking up four wickets, including the big scalp of Steve Smith, in the first innings.

But India were shot out for just 36 runs in their second innings, allowing Australia to comfortably win the first Test of the series. However, Ashwin continued his stellar form in the WTC campaign and even shunted away criticism surrounding his performances in overseas conditions.

R Ashwin has just done an Imran Tahir at the Adelaide Oval after getting Steve Smith out in his first over #AUSvIND — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) December 18, 2020

